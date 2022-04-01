[Announcement] Improvements to Matchmaking System

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Chasers!

The Matchmaking System will be improved in response to the repeated requests. We are aware of the 2 biggest issues in regards to the Matchmaking System in Kurtzpel:

Matchmaking based on rating Matchmaking quality drop due to Duo queues

1. Improvements to Matchmaking based on Rating

The basis of matchmaking system is matching players with an opponent who is approximately around the same skill level. However, right now, there are matches being made with a large gap in ranks. We hope to improve this issue.

Before going into specifics, we’d like to explain how the current Kurtzpel’s Matchmaking System works.

In Kurtzpel, the skill level of a Chaser is determined by [Rating], a value that can be checked starting from A Rank. In addition, the game is structured so that players from E Rank to S1 Rank can reach certain ranks regardless of their rating, as long as they play enough games and win promotion matches.

Even though the skill level is determined by [Rating], the players who actually play these rank matches yearn for [Rank] promotions. This leads to a belief that higher rank means higher level of skill, and that matchmaking will result in meeting people of similar ranks.

Since the actual matchmaking is based on [Rating], certain matches can have a large difference in [Rank] due to the gap between [Rating] and the player’s [Rank]. This causes the matchmaking to appear unfair.

The reason why Kurtzpel did not use [Rating] as a mean to determine [Rank] is so that newer players, regardless of skill level, can have fun playing PvP by striving to improve their own skill and promoting their own [Rank].

Moreover, if [Rating] determines the [Rank], we thought it would cause considerable stress to players, as [Rating] and [Rank] will fluctuate significantly depending on match results (win/loss).

By having [Rating] value separate from [Rank], we had aimed to alleviate some of the issues such as new players’ frustration of being stuck at low ranks and experienced players taking passive approach to manage their [Rating].

However, it seems the discrepancy between [Rating] and [Rank] in the current Matchmaking System is misleading, and players’ ranks are becoming less relevant. As such, we are looking into alleviating this gap or to have [Rating] decide the [rank].

2. Matchmaking Quality Drop due to Duo Queues

We considered [2vs2 Battle] as the heart of KurtzPel as it’s easy to gather people and it’s more fun to cooperate with friends.

Which is why the game is structured to allow for duo queues in rank and matching, to encourage matching up with friends.

Since duo queues always had higher win rate compared to solo queues, there were several measures implemented to help players who were queueing alone.

For example, duo queues will be prioritized to be matched with other duo queues and have a higher [Team Rating] so that they will be matched against chasers of higher skill level.

However, it seems that these measures were not enough to compensate for the inherent advantage that comes from duo queues, as evident by how duo queues are almost a necessity when it comes to higher ranked matches. It is possible that players naturally gravitate towards duo queues because it’s more fun, but we notice there’s still a disadvantage in queueing solo despite the measures that are already in place.

Moreover, the measures in place are not enough when players of highest skill play as duo queues, as they can still be matched with players with less skill because opponents with similar skill level cannot be found.

We believe having a fair matchmaking is the most important value to keep motivation high in ranked battles. Whether it be solo queues or duo queues, it’s important that all Chasers enjoy the game.

Therefore, we are looking into providing the following improvements below:

[Improvements under Consideration]

Add 2vs2 Normal Matches that allow duo queues

Change the [Rank] system to reflect [Ranks] based on fixed [Rating]

Allow wider range of players to check their own [Rating]

Reinforce Reward Notice for matches with large gap of [Rating]

Adjust initial [Rating] for alt characters

Improve amount of [Rating] decrease on inactive accounts with high [Rank]

Improve range on [Rating] while matchmaking

Thank you.