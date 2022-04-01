New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.009_Architrave_Taming

This one slows down the rate at which the Zenith Architrave can rebuild when you are harassing them, and has a number of DLC1 spire balance updates as well.

There is also a fair bit of DLC3 balance tuning, and a whole bunch of new DLC3 art is now in place.

The More System Defenders mod has been updated by CRCGamer, and he also tuned quite a few other things in the main game (such as Black Widow Golems will actually be more likely to ever be seen in galaxies again).

It's been a bit of a slower period for balance and bugfixes, since there's been a focus on art, and then also we completely moved all of our web servers into a new spot, and that took quite a bit of doing, as well. The art is winding down in the next week or so, and then it's just bugfixes and balance and last kickstarter backer items.

This is coming together quite well!

More to come soon.

Enjoy!