Shibadungeon Playtest update for 1 April 2022

Shibadungeon b1.0cb2a Patch Notes

Hello everyone!
A few days ago, I released the first build of the Shibadungeon Close Beta and let 64 people into the close beta program. Over the course of the past few days, I have been contacted about some bugs that people found, so this build mostly patches those bugs but there are quite a few changes to items and sprites as well. Soon enough, I will be starting to make builds of the second dungeon titled "The Desert", which won't release the entire dungeon right away but will be releasing a few new features at a time to get all of your feedback and ideas. I am aware that the multiplayer is a bit broken because I haven't been able to test it that much, it hopefully will be fixed in the next build though.

Patch Notes:

  • Added new sprites for most of the items
  • Added way to destroy items
  • Changed the temporary weapon, "Sign Axe" to "Stone Sword"
  • Changed the temporary weapon, "Throwing Rocks" to "Wooden Sword"
  • Changed the recipes to match these new weapons
  • Changed the enemy attack speed to be slower
  • Changed the defence stat to be a bit more balanced
  • Removed the T2 items from the travelling merchant

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the Item Button in battle not using potions
  • Fixed being able to interact with things while the pause menu is open
  • Fixed some debug features still being in the game
  • Fixed DungeonRoom1 requiring you to defeat 3 enemies
  • Fixed Music sometimes not playing in battle
  • Fixed being able to open the menu in the dungeon selection room
  • Fixed the dungeon in the dungeon selection room being called something other than "Coming Soon"
  • Fixed respawning not healing you to full if you are wearing the health ring.
  • Fixed not being able to use potions while using a health ring
  • Fixed the item removing menu not appearing
  • Fixed the equipment stats being bugged

Thanks for alerting me of these bugs!

  • Tom Brandweiner

