Shibadungeon b1.0cb2a Patch Notes

Hello everyone!
A few days ago, I released the first build of the Shibadungeon Close Beta and let 64 people into the close beta program. Over the course of the past few days, I have been contacted about some bugs that people found, so this build mostly patches those bugs but there are quite a few changes to items and sprites as well. Soon enough, I will be starting to make builds of the second dungeon titled "The Desert", which won't release the entire dungeon right away but will be releasing a few new features at a time to get all of your feedback and ideas. I am aware that the multiplayer is a bit broken because I haven't been able to test it that much, it hopefully will be fixed in the next build though.
Patch Notes:
- Added new sprites for most of the items
- Added way to destroy items
- Changed the temporary weapon, "Sign Axe" to "Stone Sword"
- Changed the temporary weapon, "Throwing Rocks" to "Wooden Sword"
- Changed the recipes to match these new weapons
- Changed the enemy attack speed to be slower
- Changed the defence stat to be a bit more balanced
- Removed the T2 items from the travelling merchant
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the Item Button in battle not using potions
- Fixed being able to interact with things while the pause menu is open
- Fixed some debug features still being in the game
- Fixed DungeonRoom1 requiring you to defeat 3 enemies
- Fixed Music sometimes not playing in battle
- Fixed being able to open the menu in the dungeon selection room
- Fixed the dungeon in the dungeon selection room being called something other than "Coming Soon"
- Fixed respawning not healing you to full if you are wearing the health ring.
- Fixed not being able to use potions while using a health ring
- Fixed the item removing menu not appearing
- Fixed the equipment stats being bugged
Thanks for alerting me of these bugs!
- Tom Brandweiner
Changed files in this update