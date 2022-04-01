Shibadungeon b1.0cb2a Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

A few days ago, I released the first build of the Shibadungeon Close Beta and let 64 people into the close beta program. Over the course of the past few days, I have been contacted about some bugs that people found, so this build mostly patches those bugs but there are quite a few changes to items and sprites as well. Soon enough, I will be starting to make builds of the second dungeon titled "The Desert", which won't release the entire dungeon right away but will be releasing a few new features at a time to get all of your feedback and ideas. I am aware that the multiplayer is a bit broken because I haven't been able to test it that much, it hopefully will be fixed in the next build though.

Patch Notes:

Added new sprites for most of the items

Added way to destroy items

Changed the temporary weapon, "Sign Axe" to "Stone Sword"

Changed the temporary weapon, "Throwing Rocks" to "Wooden Sword"

Changed the recipes to match these new weapons

Changed the enemy attack speed to be slower

Changed the defence stat to be a bit more balanced

Removed the T2 items from the travelling merchant

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the Item Button in battle not using potions

Fixed being able to interact with things while the pause menu is open

Fixed some debug features still being in the game

Fixed DungeonRoom1 requiring you to defeat 3 enemies

Fixed Music sometimes not playing in battle

Fixed being able to open the menu in the dungeon selection room

Fixed the dungeon in the dungeon selection room being called something other than "Coming Soon"

Fixed respawning not healing you to full if you are wearing the health ring.

Fixed not being able to use potions while using a health ring

Fixed the item removing menu not appearing

Fixed the equipment stats being bugged

Thanks for alerting me of these bugs!