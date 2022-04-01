Wasteland Update fixes in Experimental Beta Branch

Happy Friday everyone!

We've had reports of some issues with The Wasteland Update and are in the process of fixing them. If you're keen to try these changes asap, please opt-in to our Experimental Beta Branch.

IMPORTANT NOTE: These fixes have not been through formal QA, so they may not be complete, or may have caused other issues! Also, we're working on a few more things before we submit this for proper QA and release processing 🙂

How to enable the Experimental Beta Branch

If you've decided to jump in and play the Beta, here's how you can access it -

Right click on Before We Leave in your Steam library, then go to Properties. In the menu, mouse down to Beta. Select that - you should now see a drop down menu. Select the experimental branch. Steam will then download the branch. Restart Steam and you should be good to go!

Proceed with caution

Now, before we get to the patch notes, I have a warning and some disclaimers for you;

We make absolutely no guarantees that the version on 'experimental' is bug free. We'll do our best of course, but for example it's possible that saved games on the experimental branch will get broken or become invalid by the time we move a feature to the live game. We also do not guarantee that a feature released to 'experimental' won't then get removed again! Games saved in the Experimental branch will not load (or even be listed) if you go back to the live game. They should work fine when the main branch is updated, though.

TL:DR - When you opt in to this, please do so with caution!

If you're using the 'experimental' branch and encounter an issue, you can use the in-game feedback form by pressing F11. Note that this submits a game-specific log file and also some basic stats about your computer hardware each time you use it, but doesn't submit any personally identifiable information - so if you want us to follow up with you about something you submit, you need to let us know how in the feedback text! You can also let us know what bugs you encounter in the comments here, or by popping over to [our Discord server](discord.gg/beforeweleave).

One more thing - new/changed text in the 'experimental' branch is only in English. Translation to the other languages we support is something that happens towards the end of the development process for each update.

Patch Notes for 1st April 2022 Beta Branch release

1.0331

Storage Hub next to a Deep Mine only stores the appropriate single resource

In a game with Starting Pollution set, tiles won't instantly turn to Toxic on settling on a new Island

Only show the "Port is nearly full" notification if the Port is actually nearly full (it used to be looking at the amount of incoming resources as well, which was confusing)

In a Smart Shipping game, don't show the loading hint about Shipping Lanes

Remove text from Research Institute technology description about not needing Libraries on all islands, as you don't need that anyway now

Fixed a bug when generating a new game with Starting Pollution, that was setting pollution values wrong in placed-at-start Toxic wastelands

Fixed a couple of bugs around loading/saving games containing Reclamation Spires (this one fix was deemed urgent enough that it's coming out on the main branch soon)

Fixed a bug where researching Packing multiple times would cause Warehouses and Storage Hubs to store way more resources than they should

In Smart Shipping, Space Port islands set to Fill (or a large desired amount) will start shipping the resource to other Islands on the Planet once they reach 1/3 full, so that sub-Islands don't get starved of resources

Fixed an issue that was causing Smart Shipping to completely halt in certain situations when you upgrade a Port (or Space Port or Air Port)

Changing the Recipe on an upgraded Building will cause attached Storage Hubs to properly evaluate what they should now be storing

Fixed a couple of other things

Thanks for reading!