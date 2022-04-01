《Z-Crew》April Patch Notes

New System

Refinement System

Players now can refine weapons with green tiers or above to get the stats they want. You can select up to 2 stats at a time.







Refinement material can be obtained from disassembling weapon blueprints.



Differentiate initial stats for each class.



Added critical rate and critical damage on weapons.



Optimizations

Increased gold drop from clearing missions.

Removed weapon debuff on certain creatures.

Optimized weapon accuracy.

Mission events will only be active in free/main missions.

Increased storage capacity.

BUG Fixes

Fixed certain missions cannot be completed correctly.

Laser guns can no longer target breakable objects in missions.

We will continue to finish the game and push out more new content for our fellow players. Any feedback/reviews/suggestions will be greatly appreciated as they will become our fuel to our success. Thank you for your continued support and love!

Tell us what you think!

If you've been playing and have some ideas and feedback, this is the time to help us refine the game into something great. We 'd love to hear from you on Discord!

http://discord.gg/snailgames

Don't forget to grab the "ZCREW" role to see the ZCREW section!

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SnailGamesUSA

Give us a like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialsnailgamesusa/

Thanks for playing and, as always, Happy Hunting!