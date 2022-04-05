Arkheim - Realms at War available on Steam!

Dear Players,

we are proud to announce Arkheim - Realms at War is now also available via Steam!

Arkheim - Realms at War is a true cross platform title, so if you have already an account in the browser, mobile or client version you can use your existing account and play it now on your favorite platform Steam! If you don't have an account yet, its the best time to start a new account on our freshly started server Carby with just one click and fight for eternal victory in a 10 week long journey full of strategic fights on the islands of Arkheim against thousands of other players!

See you on the battlefield!