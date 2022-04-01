 Skip to content

True Racing update for 1 April 2022

1.60v Character Selection UI

1.60v Character Selection UI

Share · View all patches · Build 8477346

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds character animations during character selection, improvements to AI weapon usage, changes to attack animations, quality of life improvements, and fixes to game UIs in general and with the animu mode... and a couple of bugs that there were during testing.

NOTE: the images in the "Portraits" folder can now have transparencies, if they have a white background texture, manual deletion of the previous files is required. In case you have not used the previous version of the game, deleting the "Portrait" folder is not required.

