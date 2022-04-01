MARCH CONTENT UPDATE

(stealthy thursday night drop, will have flashy announcement soon!)
Major Features:
Prop workshop, fill your levels with voxel art made by the community
Workshop campaigns, multi level stories made by players
7 new Floating Door tracks inspired by Workshop levels (available only in level editor levels and bonus levels)
New bonus level by Ouros: Chalet
Tons of new scripting functions in level editor requested by the community
New performance options for low spec PC, along with optimizations for all PCs.
More new editor features:
Added copy function to level editor browser
Can use box select on props, lights, and npcs in editor
Added show void action
Props can now move along complex paths
Props have option to point towards direction of movement
Props have option to be hidden on lvl start
Props can make scripted actions happen when they are destroyed
Altered speed logic in prop movement
fixed some bugs w/ prop movement UI
Can attach lights and trigger volumes to props
Trigger volumes can fire their own scripted actions even w/ no objective
Added ability to sort props into folders
Can make void invisible
can set author name to show in level select screen
p99 can actually spawn
fix for first selection bug
Small changes / bug fixes
Optimized cutscene videos
Improved Simple Lighting and Simple FX modes
NPCs can move through props player can
Button to review level shown at end of campaign levels
Direct hits from explosives can edit prop voxels
Small tweak to npc aim logic
Turrets dont suffer friendly fire from NPCs
