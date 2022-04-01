MARCH CONTENT UPDATE

(stealthy thursday night drop, will have flashy announcement soon!)

Major Features:

Prop workshop, fill your levels with voxel art made by the community

Workshop campaigns, multi level stories made by players

7 new Floating Door tracks inspired by Workshop levels (available only in level editor levels and bonus levels)

New bonus level by Ouros: Chalet

Tons of new scripting functions in level editor requested by the community

New performance options for low spec PC, along with optimizations for all PCs.

More new editor features:

Added copy function to level editor browser

Can use box select on props, lights, and npcs in editor

Added show void action

Props can now move along complex paths

Props have option to point towards direction of movement

Props have option to be hidden on lvl start

Props can make scripted actions happen when they are destroyed

Altered speed logic in prop movement

fixed some bugs w/ prop movement UI

Can attach lights and trigger volumes to props

Trigger volumes can fire their own scripted actions even w/ no objective

Added ability to sort props into folders

Can make void invisible

can set author name to show in level select screen

p99 can actually spawn

fix for first selection bug

Small changes / bug fixes

Optimized cutscene videos

Improved Simple Lighting and Simple FX modes

NPCs can move through props player can

Button to review level shown at end of campaign levels

Direct hits from explosives can edit prop voxels

Small tweak to npc aim logic

Turrets dont suffer friendly fire from NPCs