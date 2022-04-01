ArmaCulture Release Patch 2

Hello again!

Originally I wasn't sure I was going to do this, but after a lot of thought I think its a necessary feature.

This patch introduces an assist mode to the game, accessible after going Bankrupt from the Game Over screen. This mode allows players to retry the day they lost on but with 1000 in extra money on top of what they had. However, if the players does so, the rest of their run will be stuck in assist mode- meaning you will be immediately locked out of any ending besides the neutral one. (Assist is only accessible on normal mode, however.)

I decided to do this mostly to address the players that were interested in the story but found the game play to be too challenging. I think that through this option players will be able to practice for their future runs as well.

As always, please let me know if you have any questions or concerns. That's all for now.

RageForDragons