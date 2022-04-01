 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Legendary Journeys update for 1 April 2022

Patch Notes ea v0.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8477177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EA Release - 0.3.2 Notes

Developer Notes
This update may look small; but, tt's been a long time coming - tomes now display a dialog when attempting to use them. This update has the Fire and Water magic spell tomes displaying their dialogs.
Next update will be another batch of tomes. Eventually, all tomes and manuals will display a dialog upon use. These dialogs take some time to setup. Planning on having Earth, Air, and Nature magic for the next update.

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***

  • New - Fire and Water Magic Tomes now display a dialog when attempting to use them like the spellbooks

  • New - Master Fire Magic spell: Firewall

  • Fixed - Ibriah Farlee teaches Learning as she says

  • Fixed - Fire Protection spellbook has the correct skill listed

  • Fixed - Peasants in Kunari Plains no longer walk through buildings

  • Fixed - Coach from Elderwood to Druinport should no longer break the menu

  • Fixed - Peasants from villages and towns will now talk about their village or town instead of Nerha's Landing all the time

Changed files in this update

Legendary Journeys Content Depot 1400261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.