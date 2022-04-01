Patch Notes ea v0.3.2

EA Release - 0.3.2 Notes

Developer Notes

This update may look small; but, tt's been a long time coming - tomes now display a dialog when attempting to use them. This update has the Fire and Water magic spell tomes displaying their dialogs.

Next update will be another batch of tomes. Eventually, all tomes and manuals will display a dialog upon use. These dialogs take some time to setup. Planning on having Earth, Air, and Nature magic for the next update.

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***