Patch Notes ea v0.3.2

EA Release - 0.3.2 Notes
Developer Notes
This update may look small; but, tt's been a long time coming - tomes now display a dialog when attempting to use them. This update has the Fire and Water magic spell tomes displaying their dialogs.
Next update will be another batch of tomes. Eventually, all tomes and manuals will display a dialog upon use. These dialogs take some time to setup. Planning on having Earth, Air, and Nature magic for the next update.
*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***
-
New - Fire and Water Magic Tomes now display a dialog when attempting to use them like the spellbooks
-
New - Master Fire Magic spell: Firewall
-
Fixed - Ibriah Farlee teaches Learning as she says
-
Fixed - Fire Protection spellbook has the correct skill listed
-
Fixed - Peasants in Kunari Plains no longer walk through buildings
-
Fixed - Coach from Elderwood to Druinport should no longer break the menu
-
Fixed - Peasants from villages and towns will now talk about their village or town instead of Nerha's Landing all the time
Changed files in this update