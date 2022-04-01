😍 Classic Mode is Back! 😎

Welcome back, Ninjas!

It’s time for some big news, and it’s not an April fool’s prank! We’ve been listening to our players’ requests since the release of Early Access, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve brought Classic mode to Fruit Ninja VR 2!

Now it wouldn’t be a Fruit Ninja VR game without being able to skewer your way into making a fruity juicy shish kebab. So, in addition to classic mode, we're also bringing you the ability to skewer fruit!

Show off those high scores, drain those controller batteries, it’s time to get slicing!

We would love to hear feedback from our community! The best way to voice your feedback is by joining our Discord! https://discord.gg/FNVR2