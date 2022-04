Hello everyone!

Just a quick reminder and update on the voice acting patch- the game has been released as unvoiced, but we left in the option (with a warning) that you can currently play the game with the common route + Cynes route voiced if you wanted to opt in, due to backers requesting it.

The free massive voice acting patch will release Late April/Early May!

As a reward, were also planning on creating a few special, extra CGs as thanks for waiting!