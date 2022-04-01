Infinite Loadout - Rushdown Rainbow Limited Time Event!

It's time for the most cursed thing we've done to date...
It's Rushdown Rainbow time! Our new INFINITE LOADOUT game mode is live now! Create the most chaotic, inventive builds that shouldn't even be allowed. This mode is available for ONE WEEK ONLY!!
Not convinced? Check out how it works here: https://www.rushdownrevolt.com/rainbow
Here's the best part: Playing this game mode can win you CASH! Here's how to enter:
- Follow us on Twitter @RushdownRevolt
- Record your craziest combos on the Infinite Loadout game mode
- Post your most CHAOTIC combo clip and tag it with #RushdownRainbow on Twitter
Prizes:
1st Place: $200
2nd Place: $100
3rd Place: $50
Start playing the game mode today and submit your clips before it's all gone in ONE WEEK!
