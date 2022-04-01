 Skip to content

Rushdown Revolt update for 1 April 2022

Infinite Loadout - Rushdown Rainbow Limited Time Event!

Build 8476951

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time for the most cursed thing we've done to date...

It's Rushdown Rainbow time! Our new INFINITE LOADOUT game mode is live now! Create the most chaotic, inventive builds that shouldn't even be allowed. This mode is available for ONE WEEK ONLY!!

Not convinced? Check out how it works here: https://www.rushdownrevolt.com/rainbow

Here's the best part: Playing this game mode can win you CASH! Here's how to enter:

  1. Follow us on Twitter @RushdownRevolt
  2. Record your craziest combos on the Infinite Loadout game mode
  3. Post your most CHAOTIC combo clip and tag it with #RushdownRainbow on Twitter

Prizes:
1st Place: $200
2nd Place: $100
3rd Place: $50

Start playing the game mode today and submit your clips before it's all gone in ONE WEEK!

Changed files in this update

Rushdown Revolt - Pre-Beta Linux Depot Depot 1376072
  • Loading history…
Rushdown Revolt - Pre-Beta Windows Depot Depot 1376073
  • Loading history…
