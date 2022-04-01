Infinite Loadout - Rushdown Rainbow Limited Time Event!

Share · View all patches · Build 8476951 · Last edited 1 April 2022 – 00:39:07 UTC by Wendy

It's time for the most cursed thing we've done to date...

It's Rushdown Rainbow time! Our new INFINITE LOADOUT game mode is live now! Create the most chaotic, inventive builds that shouldn't even be allowed. This mode is available for ONE WEEK ONLY!!

Not convinced? Check out how it works here: https://www.rushdownrevolt.com/rainbow

Here's the best part: Playing this game mode can win you CASH! Here's how to enter:

Follow us on Twitter @RushdownRevolt Record your craziest combos on the Infinite Loadout game mode Post your most CHAOTIC combo clip and tag it with #RushdownRainbow on Twitter

Prizes:

1st Place: $200

2nd Place: $100

3rd Place: $50

Start playing the game mode today and submit your clips before it's all gone in ONE WEEK!