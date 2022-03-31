Like a phoenix from the ashes. 0.6

Maybe you know, maybe you don't, last month my hard drive died. It was an absolute disaster. We almost lost all of Psilosybil's source code. So if you're wondering why there haven't been much news for a bit, that was why.
Thankfully I had an almost complete and very recent backup, but it took a lot of patient work to reconstruct the missing parts, mostly in the audio. The newest reborn build is made on a new machine, and is essentially an almost perfect replica of the original in the parts that were missing, and it also has some new goodies, which I really hope you enjoy. Because of this traumatic journey and also because some cool new features got smuggled in with the restoration, I'm marking this as a major version, 0.6. Here's what's new:
- New and improved time trial ghost system. Ghosts are now saved independently from the main save file, and you can have as many as you like on each level. After a successful time trial, you will now be prompted to set a three-letter name to sign your ghost with. And before starting a time trial, if you have any ghosts saved you can choose to race any one of them, or disable the ghost. Ghosts display an icon specific to the skin you used. Ghost files can be easily copied and passed to other people.
- All previous ghosts are incompatible and will be unreadable starting from this version. Your skulls and best times will be preserved and work correctly, just the actual ghost will not be accessible and might even get deleted from your file. If you care about preserving old ghosts, please back up your savefile and get in touch with me about converting them to the new format.
- Pause menu during a time trial now displays the target times for the bronze and gold skulls.
- Changes to the skin selection screen.
- Due to loss of several audio sources in certain uncompressed formats, there might be differences in audio in some parts of the game, especially in relative volume. In some cases I've changed things for the better, like in P.E.A.R.L., but there might be spots where it is unintentionally different or buggy. Please pay attention and report any anomaly.
Changed files in this update