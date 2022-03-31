Like a phoenix from the ashes. 0.6

Maybe you know, maybe you don't, last month my hard drive died. It was an absolute disaster. We almost lost all of Psilosybil's source code. So if you're wondering why there haven't been much news for a bit, that was why.

Thankfully I had an almost complete and very recent backup, but it took a lot of patient work to reconstruct the missing parts, mostly in the audio. The newest reborn build is made on a new machine, and is essentially an almost perfect replica of the original in the parts that were missing, and it also has some new goodies, which I really hope you enjoy. Because of this traumatic journey and also because some cool new features got smuggled in with the restoration, I'm marking this as a major version, 0.6. Here's what's new: