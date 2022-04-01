The one year aniversary Cheat Sheet

Hallo Ellarians,

To celebrate our one year anniversary, we've unlocked the in-game console commands, which will allow you to add money, items, armies, XP, teleport to locations, skip quests, and more.We don't encourage you to use these commands but we figured out that some of you have already played Legends of Ellaria and would like a different experience.

To use the console commands, load / start a game, and then press the ~ button. You can then type in basic console commands such as AddItem('Gold', 1000) and Player_AddExp(1000).

Here's the full list of console commands.

Its been a long year for us, full of adventures. Since the full release, we've added new graphics, features, quests and modding support. For our company's size, we always knew that we're over ambitious, but we've proud of the amount of systems we've added to Legends of Ellaria.

We also want to thank our community and our Beta testers for your support!

But we're not going anywhere, as we're still developing Legends of Ellaria. Our next goal will be to expand the modding support and to add support for the Steam Workshop.

In the meanwhile, please write any suggestions about modding. We're available for any question in our discord channel.

In today's version 1.0.1.18 (01/04/22) we changed the following: