Chaos Reigns in Version 4.1!

We're happy to present another massive update!

Version 4.1 adds an all-new game mode, new characters, and so much more!

New Bosses Land with a Blast!

Two highly anticipated boss characters are finally in! By popular demand, Star Breaker and NoName from the SUGURI series are now available for owners of the new Boss Breaker Pack!

Chaos Reigns!



On an auspicious day,

two Poppo met each other.

One asked for Chaos.

The other agreed.

New event, Fool's Gambit, is now live until the end of April! A massive new game mode, Chaos Mode, is playable during it! Chaos mode adds 15 further new game modes that break all the rules!

Hyper Deck: All cards in the deck will be changed to pre-generated Hypers.

Panel Shuffle: All panels besides any Warp, and Home panels will be randomized every chapter.

Ultimate Poppomania: All Hypers drawn will be Ubiquitous.

Fair Bully-Zone

Star normas cannot be selected (unless forced). Adjust all unit base stats to be 0/0/0.

Star normas cannot be selected (unless forced). Adjust all unit base stats to be 0/0/0. Enemy Draft: Selected units will change owners at the beginning of the match.

Ultimate Joker: All cards will act as they were level 1 and have no cost.

Bring Down The Tank: One player at random will see their HP increased by 50, and their base ATK will be set to be 2, while being impervious to KO card effects. Other players gain a permanent Dash. All cards are free to play and will act as they were level 1. If defeated, the other 3 players win the game. If not defeated under 30 chapters, the Tank wins the game.

Unstable Selection: Chosen characters are changed to a random character.

100% Mixed Juice! All stats are randomized at the beginning of the game. All Hypers drawn will be random.

Multiplication Sensation: All stats, effects, and durations are multiplied by 2.

Faerize: All players will be changed into Aurora. A friendly bot taking over the unit you chose initially will join you on your panel, and share wins and stars. Your friendly bot is the only unit capable to norma. Guide your bot to victory to win the game.

Maxtension: All battle cards are replaced with Extension, which in this modifier becomes Level 1.

Poppoformation: All players turn into Poppo for two chapters after a random interval of 2-10 chapters.

Four Heavenly Kings: Each player will play as a random Co-op boss.

Forced Exchange: Every 5 chapters, at the start of the chapter, all cards in players hands are randomly redistributed as if Gift Exchange has been played.

Bomberjam: Everyone gets to place bombs down on their turn. It will explode in a random duration. You may also dash around a short distance.

Dynamis Dice: Choose the outcome of your dice roll. Once a number is picked, it will remain unavailable until all other numbers are used.

Shopaholic: Bounty Hunt shops will spawn on random panels, with tweaked item selection.

Knights and Faeries: At the beginning of the match, choose either to play as a Guardian, or Aurora, with modified attributes. All Hypers drawn will be random, and unexpected events may occur.

Other changes

100% Orange Juice has been updated with a new, sleek logo!

Added a target indicator during Raging Madness, so there can be no more imposters among the opponents.

Home Improvement will now give players furniture instead of cards.

Cards such as Dinner, Pet Snacks and BanaNana now satisfy Cook's hunger.

Spectators can now bet stars on who will win the match. Once you've earned 5000 stars this way, your reward is a "Spectator" headwear for Haruo.

Marie Poppo is now added to the Wild Unit pool. This new wild unit has -1/-1/-1, 5 HP, and steals a star for every point of damage she deals. She will also randomly screech if no one has challenged her for a while.

Natsumi's secret title updated to "Sweet TikToker." Corresponding voice lines have also been updated.

Fixed profanity filter not applying to lobby passwords.

Made Santa's Workshop use the final episode of Crossed Xmases theme as a field theme.

Removed Merry Poppo from players upon finishing the Master of the Minions event.

Texts with the correct language translation missing now display in Popponese.

Added a VR mode to the game. 4 strangers enter a VR room together, where they find themselves bound to a home post, and equipped with Mimyuu's Hammer.

Balance

Malt can now perform a special defensive move called "castling", where Malt moves two spaces towards Flying Castle, and the Flying Castle warps just behind Malt. This move can only be performed if Malt or the Flying Castle has not moved during the game yet.

Dash is now Max 10.

Iru DEF increased to 0, up from -1.

Poppo is now forklift certified.

Mei: White Christsmasher range increased from 0 to 1. Now also discards your hand on use. True White Christsmasher range increased from 1 to 2.

Cuties got a pay cut after crashing too many events.

Suguri (46 Billion Years): Double Damage cost reduced to +50% (down from +100%).

Fixed an issue where it was possible for players to have enough stars to play Star-Blasting Light.

We're also happy to announce a new Kickstarter campaign for plushies for the 100% Orange Juice plushies coming soon! Prototypes for the plushies' plushies are almost finished! A new plushie sprite set is being added to the game for the corresponding plushie pet for owners of each plushie's plushie.