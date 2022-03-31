 Skip to content

Medusa Frontier Playtest update for 31 March 2022

March 31. v0.0.1.6 Timer patch

Patch Notes:
Version 0.0.1.6

Added Performance Timer to the main game loop.
The timer is intended to reduce CPU or GPU usage and make the game more playable for players that force VSYNC off or use screen refresh rates faster than 60hz.

Fixes:
GUI meter fill bars should display correctly at 1080p.
GUI Meter loads during start logo and intro.
Text info regarding Item Gathering should display correctly in the bottom right corner now.

Known Issues:
Various screen and UI positioning problems for resolutions other than 1080p.
Game moves very fast for players that turn off VSYNC.
In Game Collision is disabled or not present on all objects except buildable floors.
Walking through buildable objects is not a "bug". Collision is simply disabled on most objects.
Build mode. Floor positioning can be difficult at certain camera angles.

