Update 1.13



This update resolves most issues reported by the community, mainly game crash issues when trying to load or leave a workshop island. Below is a small detailed list of some bugs fixes.

• Workshop crash: some players reported that the game crashed when trying to load an island from the workshop or when trying to go back to the menu. I won't go into technical details, but this was fixed, a programming error caused the system to allocate too much cache memory, often exceeding the limit, forcing the game crashes.

• Settings don't save: Another bug did not allow resolution, shadow and audio settings to not be saved. That too was fixed.

• Volume bar: This has also been improved, now you need to turn it down completely so that the game is muted.

• Train: In rare cases, the train could restart the level even when the player finishes the level.

• Resolution: Now the game's minimum resolution is 800x600, it didn't make sense to have resolutions lower than that.

These were the bugs found and resolved in this new version of the game, the biggest of which was the problem with crashes related to loading workshop items.

Thanks for the feedback, I will continue to support the game by making updates and responding to comments whenever possible.

Report bugs here.

Alysson N. Moraes,

Moraes Game Studio.