Gorilla Tag update for 31 March 2022

New Time of Day!

Gorilla Tag update for 31 March 2022

Build 8476216

I felt like things were getting a little samey, so now there's a new time of day in the game. Lemme know what you think!

There are also a few other bug fixes, most notably fixing a lot of the glitches that let people escape the maps. It's not totally fixed, but things should be a lot better. If I need to make more changes in the future, I will.

Patch Notes:
made it more difficult to escape the map
fixed bug with computer showing wrong color screen sometimes
changed time of day
fixed some bugs with geo and sounds
standardized more of the textures

