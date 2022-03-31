I felt like things were getting a little samey, so now there's a new time of day in the game. Lemme know what you think!

There are also a few other bug fixes, most notably fixing a lot of the glitches that let people escape the maps. It's not totally fixed, but things should be a lot better. If I need to make more changes in the future, I will.

Patch Notes:

made it more difficult to escape the map

fixed bug with computer showing wrong color screen sometimes

changed time of day

fixed some bugs with geo and sounds

standardized more of the textures