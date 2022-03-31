Major Content Update - 03.31.2022a

x Added a map editor to the mod menu

x Added zoom in (+) and zoom out (-) in-game

x Changed the player sprite from @ to a minimalistic person. You'll be missed, @!

x Added a new job - Mail Sorting, in the Courier's Guild!

x Added a new job - Word Guess, in the Merchant's Guild!

x Added a new job - Pattern Taps, in Zephyr's Textiles!

x Revamped the message log to be a less buggy (hopefully) and more functional (probably)

x Added the Agility skill. Gives extra stamina, train it by running.

x Added monster documentation to the mod menu

x Added a fancy new turn-based combat system!

x All monsters and weapons have a type alignment. Use the right weapons to do more damage!

x Weapon types: Wood (clubs), Fire (axes), Earth (shields), Metal (swords), Water (spears)

x Emerald, at the Emerose Apothecary, sells a variety of items for use in battle.

x Purchase photo slates from Jasper's General Goods to complete photography jobs!

x Complete tasks from the Adventurer's Guild by killing monsters to earn money!

x Fixed some issues that made woodcutting impossible to train, should be working now.

x Also fixed some issues that made ores never spawn in the mine, working now.

x Staircases in the mines. One up and one down spawn on every level, lower floors have better ores.

x Relax with the meditation menu, opened by pressing Z! Each cycle restores 2 stamina.

x Kelp, in the Adventurer's Guild, sells armor and weapons up to Bronze (level 40)!