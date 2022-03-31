Minor update 73.3

Ukrainian chat has been added to the list of default chats. Players with the installed Ukrainian language in the steam settings can enter this chat or through the settings in the game menu.

Please to Ukrainian-speaking players - if you speak Ukrainian, you do not need to enter the Russian chat. Please, Russian-speaking players - if you speak Russian, you do not need to enter the Ukrainian chat. Violators will be subject to measures in the form of blocking the chat for various periods.

Technically fixes aimed at improving the stability of the network part of the game