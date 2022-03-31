V0.0.99.6.1 (GM_Construct Port!)

Ok, we lied, this is not the stealth update, that one is definitely coming next! This intermediary update is releasing because we ported GM_Construct into Hexane! This also gave us the opportunity to work on water physics, with systems like buoyancy, drag and mixer effects.

The new map allows us to see what modded/ported maps could look like in Hexane, and we will add workshop support / modding support in the future for custom maps, models and behaviours :3

Changelog

Maps - GM_Construct

Port .vmf model

Remake materials

Improve lighting (Firehart)

Maps - Misc

Map selection dropdown box in debug panel

Water System WIP

Approximated Buoyancy

Approximated Drag

Particle system support

"Is Underwater" functions

Bullet slowing and curling underwater

LPF on camera enter water

EXPERIMENTAL GRAPHICAL CHANGES

Disabled Texture Streaming

This could have either a positive or negative effect on performance. Please let us know, and if it is too bad, we will make a patch tomorrow re-adding it :D

Hysteria Stumbling (REPEAT FROM LAST POST)

Stumbling has been removed from the public branch for now as we continue to work on it until we get it into a state we are happy with <3

The next update for hexane will be the "Stealth/AI Update"! This may take a while to get finished, so there will be a gap of a couple of weeks before this great update will come out!

Have fun in Hexane, and have a good day/night :D