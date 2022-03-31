 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hexane update for 31 March 2022

V0.0.99.6.1 (GM_Construct Port!)

Share · View all patches · Build 8475991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ok, we lied, this is not the stealth update, that one is definitely coming next! This intermediary update is releasing because we ported GM_Construct into Hexane! This also gave us the opportunity to work on water physics, with systems like buoyancy, drag and mixer effects.

The new map allows us to see what modded/ported maps could look like in Hexane, and we will add workshop support / modding support in the future for custom maps, models and behaviours :3

Changelog

Maps - GM_Construct
  • Port .vmf model
  • Remake materials
  • Improve lighting (Firehart)
Maps - Misc
  • Map selection dropdown box in debug panel
Water System WIP
  • Approximated Buoyancy
  • Approximated Drag
  • Particle system support
  • "Is Underwater" functions
  • Bullet slowing and curling underwater
  • LPF on camera enter water
EXPERIMENTAL GRAPHICAL CHANGES
  • Disabled Texture Streaming
    This could have either a positive or negative effect on performance. Please let us know, and if it is too bad, we will make a patch tomorrow re-adding it :D

Hysteria Stumbling (REPEAT FROM LAST POST)

Stumbling has been removed from the public branch for now as we continue to work on it until we get it into a state we are happy with <3

Next Update (ACTUAL)

The next update for hexane will be the "Stealth/AI Update"! This may take a while to get finished, so there will be a gap of a couple of weeks before this great update will come out!

Have fun in Hexane, and have a good day/night :D

Changed files in this update

Hexane Content Depot 1871441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.