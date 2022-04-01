Update 0.37.6

More modular building material settings

Material settings (color, metallic, smoothness) have been added to glass and stone modulars. The transparency of glass modulars can be adjusted as well.



Air vehicle improvements

Placed air vehicles in the editor will now be placed depending on the terrain height below them (or the height of the closest terrain edge if placed outside of the terrain)

Modern and future era planes and helicopters now have flares to defend from anti air missles . The amount of available flares depend on the air vehicle and every time flares are used, there is a 90% chance that the missle targets one of the flares instead

Added the LH100 bomber (fictional) which is similar to real life stealth planes

Helicopter improvements Added inertia to helicopter movement They will now look ahead when calculating their target height to prevent crashes Height calculations will now consider modular buildings and other objects Before crashing into a building, helicopters will try to stop and move up now Helicopters will no longer try to shoot through the terrain and objects (if there is no chance that the target can be hit) Improved destruction: Helicopters will start to smoke and fall down with their current velocity and random rotation, once they hit the ground they will explode

Plane improvements Plane movement is no longer physics based to make it more predictable and reliable Planes will look ahead (similar to helicopters) to calculate and keep a safe flight height Their targeting has been improved slightly and ground only targeting should work again Improved plane/plane avoidance in the air Dropped bombs will now have inertia. As a result, planes will drop their bombs much earlier to hit their target Instead of just breaking apart when being destroyed, planes will now start to smoke and fall to the ground similar to helicopters



New scripting nodes

Added OnUnitStart event node which runs for each placed/spawned unit

Added nodes to get information about an equipment id: GetDamage, GetCaliber, GetMagazineCapacity, GetArmorClass

Added OnBeginReload and OnReload event nodes which will run when the player starts to reload and when the reloading process has just finished

Other improvements

Updated the pause menu

Added a volume adjust slider to the pause menu, which can be used to quickly adjust the volume while playing a map from the workshop.

Modular pillars can now be dragged upwards to place multiple at once

Bug fixes

Fixed that punching with ranged weapons would trigger the OnShoot event node

Fixed generation of destroyed vehicle variants in the editor

Fixed that png files with uppercase extension (.PNG) could not be loaded

Fixed that searching with uppercase text for units in transport vehicles would not find any

Fixed that the fog edit button would be hidden in the fog for high fog intensity

Fixed that custom poisoned zombies did not cause poison damage

Fixed that fog would become invisible when returning from the custom unit editor

Fixed various errors related to zombie grenades

Fixed incorrect aim point positioning and weapon accuracy when using scripting walls which only block the player

Fixed a bug that caused the max health of the player to be set to the amount of the previous campaign level

Fixed a bug that caused the plant in plant pots to stay in place when the pot dropped

Fixed various issues that caused wall mounted objects to fall to the ground when deleting any object with a relation to it

Fixed that open doors would break as if they were closed

Fixed plane settings UI errors

Fixed that editing modular colors would result in slight rgb value differences when selecting the same object again

Fixed a bug that allowed objects to be deselected while using transform handles

Alpha 0.38.0 (Custom Creators)

The custom creators are still being worked on. The first private beta test is next week to test the functionality of the editors. If everything works well, I'm going to start implementing the custom items in the save system and other parts of the game, which will bring it much closer to release.

If you want to see the creators in action, here is a video about them:

