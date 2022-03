When you're a businessman, you sometimes have to get out of your comfort zone in order to find the best opportunities. If that means also becoming a detective, chef, and occasional hero, then this Champion is ready to haggle!

Gazrick from Rivals of Waterdeep is joining Idle Champion!

Read more about them in our Champion Spotlight Blog: http://www.codenameentertainment.com/?page=idle_champions&post_id=1377#blog