Sacred Fire — Roadmap Update & Act 2 Testing

Hello everyone!

We are back with lots of new things to talk about, like an update to our earlier roadmap, beginning testing for Act 2, and a discount!

Initially, on 'Early Access' launch last year we expected to release the rest of the story in Q2 this year, followed up by the full release later after adding localization and finalizing art. This time frame has shifted, as we opted to avoid rushing the story and take extra time incorporating the community's feedback and more character interaction, as you can see from our update to Act 1 last month. Here is our updated roadmap for Sacred Fire:

While this may be a disappointment to some of you, we hope you can appreciate that this will make for a better role-playing experience in the end. This month's progress marks the start of new Act 2 scenes testing on the official Discord server leading to the big Act 2 public release in May.

Act 2 Testing

The Act 2 scene testing build will be updated gradually with new scenes. It starts small with:

new consequences to all your Act 1 choices in form of dreams

choices on how to react to the failure of those under your command

But soon will graduate towards the first pitched battle against Rome:

with plenty of tactical preparation options

negotiations to persuade people to go along with your plans

first shield wall risk chains

first one-on-one duel with a Roman general

and choices affecting relationships with characters old and new

So we'd like to extend another Thank you for your support and patience, and to everyone who has taken the time to share their thoughts on the game, or has hunted down a pesky bug! You can join the testing for Act 2 by insert here

Discount

To celebrate the Act 2 testing phase, Sacred Fire is now 20% off on Steam! If you or anyone you know wants to get in on the exciting new scenes early, make sure to grab the game while the sale lasts.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/900400/Sacred_Fire_A_Role_Playing_Game/

And of course, let us know what you think on the Steam forums, or join the community on Discord!

