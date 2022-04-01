Hello explorers! We've had another very successful round of Experimental builds and are now graduating them to the Main branch, which we're calling the Voyager Update!

Passenger Vehicle Space Travel

We've hammered on multiplayer and are proud to announce we have vehicular travel across planets with passengers! Needless to say, we're very excited about this - it's been on our roadmap forever and we're so glad to finally get this in.

Cross Planet Travel

Proteus 2 is our first multimap world. You can now travel to the next side of the world, in a vehicle, on foot, or even with a Space Ship. You can also travel with your friends as passengers of your vehicle.

Space Station Travel Improvements

We touched up the ability to park and save your Space Station above Zer or Proteus 2, in both single and multiplayer.

Proteus 2 Site A Remastered

We also restored the original Proteus 2 Site A map and added it back to the game. We also went ahead and remastered the texturing, lighting, sand dunes, and grassy areas. A nice walk down nostalgia lane, taking in this expansive and beautiful 4K map again.

Smoother First Person Movement

We rewrote how the first person camera moves, allowing for the smoothest camera we've ever had for first person mode.

Zer Changes

Improved light handing of the Blue Dwarf star, and strangely the gravity has increased on Zer.

Better Terrain Sand

Sort of a small detail, but it matters to us so we're calling it out. We increased the depth of how sand gets layered onto the ground, giving a more realistic look to dusty worlds like Proteus 2.

Softer Crafting Progression

Slight balancing to some early game recipes.

Multiplayer GAV

One person drives, the other shoots. Ready to go bug hunting?

Faster Mech and Mecha Crab

They're faster. Much faster. Like, twice as fast. But not too fast - that wouldn't feel right.

Multiplayer Buggie

Passenger and driver are now properly positioned in the Buggie for local and remote clients in multiplayer.

Creature Health Meter

We added the health indicators back in and made some improvements under the hood, making combat feel a little bit better.

Change List

Added - Remastered Proteus Site A

Added - Support for more forms of intraplanetary and interplanetary travel

Added - Support for ground travel between sites

Added - Support for multiplayer ground/space travel

Added - Support for World Boundaries to allow cross planet ground travel

Added - Instanced Grass to Proteus Site A

Added - Color coding to Proficiency upgrades

Added - Sound to showing and hiding Repair Wireframes

Added - Sound to all Tools for affective interactions

Added - Support for Voice Log count alerts

Added - Upgraded OMPA and Mining Bot dust particles

Added - support to show Creator in Private Universe Button

Added - support to show storage amount on Item Icons

Added - support for creatures to pause during cinematics

Added - 6 Passenger seats to the Corsair

Added - "Empty" if Barrel has no contents

Added - support for Low Orbit spawn points

Added - low orbit spawn points to all planets

Added - creatures to Proteus 2 Site A

Added - Proteus 2 Site A Level Design scene

Added - Proteus2A LevelDesign to build settings

Added - Red Berry Trees to Proteus 2 Site A

Added - tool for anchoring objects to the world

Added - Timer on ground lerping for First Person after entering ground

Added - Support for health indicators for creatures

Added - Support for improved first person camera for Pod interior

Added - support for saving and loading persistence files in ScriptableObject form

Changed - Switched world loading to use Loading Screens and transition cinematics to improve game stability

Changed - Increased size of Center Text Alerts

Changed - Removed black border from Large Satelite Dish icon

Changed - Player physical material to be slippery on dynamic objects

Changed - Reduced volume on OMMA

Changed - Rotated ground UV's in Habitat to be square with the first Coupler

Changed - Reduced specularity on Hovercraft engines

Changed - missions no longer reprompt after loading back in from save

Changed - Grass shader to Tint instead of HSL due to graphics glitches

Changed - Reduced specularity on Cryochamber glass

Changed - Avatar Selection button to display PLanet location instead of Server Name

Changed - Zer lighting is less bright

Changed - Zer is no longer low gravity

Changed - Workbench upgrades are no longer mutually exclusive

Changed - Switched out Makeshift Patch Tape with Makeshift Cloth Bundle in all buildable recipes to remove the need to find a Berry early on to build

Changed - Removed Berry collection objective from temporary Sample Plant Life mission

Changed - Increased resolution of collision for Rock 4 on Proteus 2

Changed - Increased sand depth to -1000 on terrain

Changed - Improved sand dunes material

Changed - Improved flying insect wing material

Changed - Force an Asset Save after saving new PersistenceSaveAsset file

Changed - Meteors now properly despawn after 5 minutes to not cause performance issues

Changed - The Giant Worm will no longer spawn within 1 minute of level loads

Changed - Crafted tools requiring Makeshift Patch Tape now only require Makeshift Cloth Bundles

Changed - Optimized vehicle seat model

Changed - Adjusted remote player position for Hovercraft

Changed - Increased speed of MechaCrab

Changed - Increased speed of the Mech

Fixed - Spaceships should no longer get lost during space travel

Fixed - Spacestations should no longer get lost during space travel

Fixed - Vehicles should no longer become inoperable if another player joins the room while piloted

Fixed - Placement markers when placing buildables are now properly networked in multiplayer

Fixed - Zinc can now be found in trace mineral veins on Proteus 2

Fixed - Repairable objects are now properly synced in multiplayer

Fixed - Vehicle headlights are now properly synced in multiplayer

Fixed - Remote pilot position for Buggie.

Fixed - Passenger positioning in Buggie

Fixed - Changed Terrain materials to use distance settings on Terrain asset to eliminate texture patching

Fixed - Rigidbody interpolation to Player for smoother hovering

Fixed - Unintentional continuous weather syncing causing multiplayer slowdown

Fixed - Private universes should now properly be wiped when deleted

Fixed - Private Server button to show players in Universe and World

Fixed - Shower to properly clean player suit and give correct speed burst

Fixed - Remote weapons that were showing extra limbs

Fixed - Improved surface normals on Airlock model

Fixed - Cleaned up decal sorting and improved various materials for Furniture items

Fixed - Dropped/Spawned items now properly network their position to remote clients

Fixed - Spaceship engine rotations should now be properly networked

Fixed - Spaceship should now properly sync position while landing

Fixed - Passengers in the Buggie should no longer collide with the body of the vehicle while inside it

Fixed - When master client switches while a player is joining, new player should now properly load in

Fixed - Smoothed out spaceship engine syncing

Fixed - Spacestations should no longer get lost during travel

Fixed - Spaceship ramp state is now networked to all players

Fixed - Passengers in vehicles no longer collide with pilots on remote clients

Fixed - jitter in First Person Helmet

Fixed - planetside objects appearing while loading in Low Orbit

Fixed - Added fail safe on Meteor explosions

Fixed - jitter in GUI

Fixed - mipping on GUI textures

Fixed - Creatures should now sync much better during combat

Fixed - Remote players will no longer disappear when entering a spaceship interior or getting on an elevator

Fixed - Remote players piloting vehicles will no longer rubberband around the drivers seat

Fixed - borders of Proteus 2 Site A sand dunes

Fixed - Remote seated players should now be visible

Fixed - Vehicle engine spamming the log in multiplayer

Fixed - Intermittent crashing on Zer

Fixed - Items aquired in and around the crashed pod can now be properly recycled withour relogging

Fixed - Patched the hole in Epsilon mine on Proteus 2

Fixed - New private universes created or updated by their owner will now display the owners username

Fixed - Death is now properly synced in multiplayer

Fixed - Other players should no longer display as (Deceased) after they respawn in multiplayer

Fixed - Passengers can no longer initiate travel

Fixed - Arachnoid animator warning

Fixed - PersistenceSaveAsset

Fixed - Singleplayer games are now properly marked as offline and no longer connect other players

Fixed - The player is no longer teleported back to last boarded position when exiting vehicles

Fixed - Meteors should no longer arrive every 10~30 seconds on Lutari

Fixed - Intraplanetary ground travel is no longer possible while within a cave

Fixed - Dungeon entrance on Zer no longer sends the player to the void

Fixed - Extreme number of dropped items within a world will no longer cause all networking to break

Fixed - Players should no longer jitter in vehicle seats in multiplayer

Fixed - Turret on GAV should now properly sync in multiplayer

Fixed - Improved seating positions for SpaceShip Interior for remote Pilot and Passengers

Fixed - Improved resolution of Buggie UI

Fixed - Improved seated animation

Fixed - Proteus A Cinematic Camera position

Fixed - Smoothed out spaceship landing sequence in multiplayer

Fixed - Landing gear no longer rubber bands outside of spaceship while flying

Fixed - Landing gear no longer extends outside of spaceship when landing

Fixed - Passengers will now exit their seat in the proper positions

Fixed - Tool redicle from appearing when going in and out of pause screen

Fixed - Crafting Table Fuel sync in multiplayer

Fixed - Mech animations should now sync in multiplayer

Fixed - Improved remote passenger positions for Rover

Fixed - players disappearing when one player enters a Mech

Fixed - Optimized mech perfomance impact when not boarded

Well, that's all for now. Next update rounds will be focused to single player!

-Brian

I literally laughed out loud at this:

"I dated a Jawa for while. They’re quite furry."