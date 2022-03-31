Title Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8475505 · Last edited 31 March 2022 – 19:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Change Log:

-Fixed a bug which prevented health regeneration from being applied properly

-Changed scaling of attributes

--Power: Roughly adds 0-1 damage per unit level (depending on equipment stats)

--Vitality: Adds 10 health per unit level

--Defense: Adds roughly 2 points of damage mitigation per unit level

Dev Comment: Vitality and Defense will be updated in another patch to scale with equipment stats

Known Issues:

-Missing tooltips which reflect how equipment stats change unit stats

-Reduced damage multipliers of counter units from 50% down to 15%.

Dev Comment: 50% was just too high. We feel 15% still promotes counterplay, reduces combat pace a little bit and allows for equipment stats to have a bigger impact on the battles.