March Mayhem Update

10+ New Pickups, Optimizations, and Gameplay Iterations!

Many of Carnage Cross' roguelike abilities have been added as item pickups, I hope this makes different playstyles more accessible for players who like to crash, joy ride, or shoot weapons from long and close range. Some new pick ups will also equip your vehicle with chainsaws and saw blades.

The plan is to have better level designs and to keep improving the interactive feedback for gameplay for the next few months. Thank you for your patience and compassion during development. I hope you're doing well and that you find lots of happiness during these times.