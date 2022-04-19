The Iron Oath is out now!

Hello mercenaries!

We are thrilled to announce that The Iron Oath is now available in Early Access!

The harsh lands of Caelum await you and your company. We're so excited for you all to enter the world we've spent so many years crafting. But this is just the beginning, and there is much more to come.

Roadmap

We're planning our first major update to arrive this Spring. Check our roadmap below to see what else is on the horizon. We'll also be taking a deep dive later this week into each update, giving you a better idea of what to expect from them.

We want to thank you for being such an incredibly supportive community over the years. We've come a long way since our Kickstarter campaign, and we appreciate every single one of you who joined along the way. You've given us so much valuable feedback that has already helped shape the game for the better. We look forward to continuing that relationship as we progress through Early Access.

After you've spent some time in the world of Caelum, we would appreciate you leaving a Steam review and sharing your thoughts on the game. Your feedback is important to us!

Trailer

[previewyoutube=Hc1AyiCztSQ;full] ]

Your troops await your orders.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/699330/The_Iron_Oath/