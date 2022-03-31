'Space Station Designer' version 0.4.20 is now available for playtesting

Happy Thursday! A few days ago we shared with you a development update of Space Station Designer. Today, we're making version 0.4.20 available!





Version 0.4.20 features a variety of features and improvements, such as:

A first version of a launch minigame for all resupply spacecraft, where unexpected things will happen and you'll be required to make a decision on whether to push your luck and go ahead with the launch or abort it.

The possibility to skip the time to the following week.

Several performance improvements.

We've integrated an analytics system, which will allow us to understand better how players are engaging with the game. You can always opt-out of this system, but we'd encourage you to leave it on, as this information is super important to us in order to guide our development efforts.

Tons of minor improvements to the UX, the texts, and cosmetics issues in the UI.





In case you missed it, we've also published an online game manual, which you can find here. The manual contains the material available via the in-game interactive tutorials, along with some extra nuggets of information that will help you gain a better understanding of the core mechanics behind the game.

Are you interested in trying the game but don't have access to the playtest version yet? Click the 'Request Access' button in the game's store page:

Looking forward to hearing your thoughts on the new update.

Enjoy the rest of your week!

Best wishes,

--Ignacio and Mauricio (Polar Motion)