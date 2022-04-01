Wave Point Leaderboard!

v3.4.5

New

-There is a new weekly leaderboard system! Compete by Awakening and earning Wave Points, with the top scores receiving prizes each week! Access the system via The Chalice of Eternity!

Changes

-Candyland Runes will now also give 50% Increased Souls gain!

-The Obliteration Execution threshold was changed to 99%

Fixes

-Fixed the Wizard Always On Top option

-Fixed Runes not being received sometimes

-Fixed inconsistent offline gains when reclaiming

-Fixed a minor bug related to some backend balance in Era 2 and 3

-Fixed the Fire Spirit inconsistently applying its bonus to offline Brews

-Items unlocked in Era 3 will show "Era 3" as the requirement when in Era 2, instead of the awakening rank