Tap Wizard 2 update for 1 April 2022

Wave Point Leaderboard!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v3.4.5
New
-There is a new weekly leaderboard system! Compete by Awakening and earning Wave Points, with the top scores receiving prizes each week! Access the system via The Chalice of Eternity!

Changes
-Candyland Runes will now also give 50% Increased Souls gain!
-The Obliteration Execution threshold was changed to 99%

Fixes
-Fixed the Wizard Always On Top option
-Fixed Runes not being received sometimes
-Fixed inconsistent offline gains when reclaiming
-Fixed a minor bug related to some backend balance in Era 2 and 3
-Fixed the Fire Spirit inconsistently applying its bonus to offline Brews
-Items unlocked in Era 3 will show "Era 3" as the requirement when in Era 2, instead of the awakening rank

