Update 178: Conquest & Customization - Released!

Hello everyone,

Today, we’re excited to be bringing you War of Rights alpha update 178 featuring not one, but two major features! The first of which being Conquest, a genre fan favorite, with a unique take and all the gameplay nuance that you would expect from War of Rights! Secondly, the very first implementation of our character customizer with a photo mode to boot!

The past month or two, we have been releasing several Field Reports detailing the specifics of the two main features being released today.

You can find them below:

Field Report 45: Character Customization Preview

Field Report 46: Public Test Branch: Conquest Mode & Customization

Update 178 also contains a massive amount of backend code work on the user interface and various game systems. This includes: game modes, spectator camera, battle reports, freelooking and much more beyond the scope of this change log! We have also been making a concerted effort to move away from flowgraphs/visual scripting as they have proven unreliable and unstable throughout the lifetime of War of Rights. These have been rewritten in C++ to streamline the continued development of the game. Moreover, providing a more stable experience for you and for us to more easily debug and fix issues that may arise going forward.

We thought it a good time to give you a visualization of some of the work the programmers Mike, Aleksi, Emil & formerly Philipp have been working on since 2020. The visualization shows file changes made over time where each dot represents a file. Every lazer represents when that file has been modified and by whom. The branches and overall structure constitutes the folder hierarchy. Quite notable from the showcase is the acceleration in progress over the past 11 months since we restructured our programming team.

Busy little bees indeed!

War of Rights Conquest Sale: 50% Off!

To mark the release of alpha update 178 featuring the two major game features Conquest & Customization, War of Rights is now on sale at 50% off for the next week!

Now is a great time to pick up your musket, trim your beard, tailor your uniform and join the ranks!

You can purchase the game below:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/424030/War_of_Rights/

Added Conquest, a brand new game mode for War Of Rights. This game mode focuses on taking control of points scattered strategically throughout the map. Capturing them with the use of the pivotal Flag Bearer class by interacting with the flagpoles. The team that controls the fewest points will suffer a morale drain.

Featured with Conquest are 8 exciting new areas: Smokestacks, Forest Stream, Framing Fencelines and Farmland to Antietam and Corn Crib, Farm Lane, Railroad Cut and Towering Trunks to the Drill Camp level.

Added the first implementation of uniform customization, featuring 8 fully customizable regiments: 6th Wisconsin, 69th New York, 72nd Pennsylvania, 8th Ohio, 1st Texas, 6th Louisiana, 3rd South Carolina and 27th North Carolina. Additionally, a photo mode to let your artistic talents fully capture your custom character in the way you want.

The first implementation of character head customization with a wide range of options to create your perfect civil war digital self.

Greatly improved the quality of shadows on characters and buildings.

Reduced the specular on all distance trees for a less washed out look.

Added a slight color variation to all trees.

Reduced the amount of wind bending on leaves.

Replaced the cornfield distance model.

Increased the depth buffer from 24 bit to 32 bit, reducing the amount of shadow and volumetric fog banding as well as shading artifacts.

Developers can now download the latest server crash memory dump, making it easier to debug server crashes.

If a client should crash, it will now put its memory dump into a new Diagnostics folder in the game directory.

When deploying on a flagbearer, the deploy timer will now display the estimated time to deployment, taking the queue size into account. If the flag bearer is In Formation and you are number 4 in the queue, it will estimate your time to spawn to be 40 seconds, if the flag bearer is skirmishing, the estimated time to spawn will be 80 seconds.This also means that the estimated time to deploy may change drastically as the flagbearer continuously switches from being Skirmishing, to being In Formation.

Made flag bearers able to wave their flag. It can be done by pressing and holding the left mouse button.

Fixed the flag cloth sometimes turning invisible, resulting in flag bearers just running around with a stick.

Updated the benchmark to be more representative of the larger servers.

Increased the camera shake from artillery explosions.

Replaced the default view system with a new camera system, no more freezing into cutscene cameras.

Replaced the localization system and updated the file structure of all localization.

Added a star icon to the officer of your company to more easily locate your officer. It can be seen by pressing T.

Replaced all icons with dynamic ones that now follow the entity they belong to.

Added a new icon to all skirmish and conquest areas, indicating the location of your teams main spawn.

The round timer and morale state indicator on the deploy screen is now able to display exactly the same info as the compass ingame, counter attack, overtime, overtime timer and capture progress.

On the Skirmish gamemode, the UI will now display Capturing in the bottom right corner when you are close enough to the capture point to assist in its capture. Likewise it will now say Defending, if you are close enough to help keep it in your teams favor.

The flag bearer position of your company will now be highlighted on the map on the deploy screen as an orange flag. Friendly flag bearers of other companies will be displayed as a blue or red flag for the Union or the Confederacy.

Rewrote the user graphics and keybindings saving to be more reliable (Your current settings will be wiped)

Fixed the tabview not scrolling to the top when typing into the search field.

Fixed the chat sometimes losing focus while it’s active, forcing the player to hit enter twice to get rid of it.

Added a graphics option that disables collisions between corpses, greatly improving their performance on heavily populated servers. It defaults to on.

Added an option in the sounds menu to disable the tinnitus effect.

Officer order chat messages will now only display to players in the same company.

Updated the steam rich presence for the menus, showing what you are doing on the menu to your steam friends.

Added an advanced mode to the framerate display to give more information.

Fixed players occasionally getting stuck on the wrong side of a fence when vaulting.

Potential fix for placing shells sometimes removing the artillery sponge rammer item.

Reduced the amount of network transmissions whenever a player is interacting with the artillery or limber.

That's all for now. We look forward to be expanding upon both Conquest and Customization in the weeks and months to come.

See you all on the fields of glory!