 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Escort Simulator 2 update for 31 March 2022

Early Access Build Update v1.26.2 - Escort Skin Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8475202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch release fixes a issue that appeared on some user systems using a save game file from older versions that resulted in the default escort load appearing with colorless skin shade after the skin tone picker and makeup customization features were added.

We have now corrected this issue so that unsaved escorts will load with the default skin texture.

Additionally, this patch includes minor adjustments to the Face Makeup UI to make Makeup set selection more clear and additionally offers the option to turn off makeup completely for both makeup sets.

Changed files in this update

Escort Simulator 2 Content Depot 1857021
  • Loading history…
Escort Simulator 2 MAC Depot 1857022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.