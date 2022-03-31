Early Access Build Update v1.26.2 - Escort Skin Patch

This patch release fixes a issue that appeared on some user systems using a save game file from older versions that resulted in the default escort load appearing with colorless skin shade after the skin tone picker and makeup customization features were added.

We have now corrected this issue so that unsaved escorts will load with the default skin texture.

Additionally, this patch includes minor adjustments to the Face Makeup UI to make Makeup set selection more clear and additionally offers the option to turn off makeup completely for both makeup sets.