Melodier update for 31 March 2022

Melodier Theme update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys! First of all, thanks for playing Melodier! We've received some feedback from the community and added some fixes to the game, and they are:

  • We added a grass and dark grey theme!
  • We fixed the low resolution level selection screen transition. Now everyone can change the level page and view the levels
  • Decreased the time it takes from the level load to you start playing. The screen with the level number now takes less time to fade

Thank you guys so much for giving us feedback, our games keeps getting better because of all of you! If you have any suggestions or criticism about the game, feel free to go to its community and open a discussion, we pay close attention to what you post there.

Have fun people!

