 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr update for 4 April 2022

Content Update for Inquisitor - v2.5.3 | April 4

Share · View all patches · Build 8475089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates to W40K: Inquisitor - Martyr will be released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.

Patch v2.5.3

New event: Tainted VoidZone

It has been two centuries since the infamous Battle of Malesh Epsilon ended in disaster. The battle site itself remains lost to the Warp but hundreds of floating wrecks from the battle have reappeared on the outskirts of an important Imperial star system. Initial augury has confirmed the presence of both heretic survivors and daemonic entities, making the wrecks an Alpha-level threat.

At the same time, it is also true that we know very little about what exactly happened during the Malesh Epsilon Heresy and this opportunity may provide us with answers. The Caligari Conclave has therefore decreed that a Mass Investigation operation is to be conducted before the scheduled eradication fleet arrives.

All Throne agents are hereby summoned to participate.

Changed files in this update

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Content Depot 527431
  • Loading history…
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Config & Exe Depot 527432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.