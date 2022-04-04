Content Update for Inquisitor - v2.5.3 | April 4

Updates to W40K: Inquisitor - Martyr will be released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.

Patch v2.5.3

New event: Tainted VoidZone

It has been two centuries since the infamous Battle of Malesh Epsilon ended in disaster. The battle site itself remains lost to the Warp but hundreds of floating wrecks from the battle have reappeared on the outskirts of an important Imperial star system. Initial augury has confirmed the presence of both heretic survivors and daemonic entities, making the wrecks an Alpha-level threat.

At the same time, it is also true that we know very little about what exactly happened during the Malesh Epsilon Heresy and this opportunity may provide us with answers. The Caligari Conclave has therefore decreed that a Mass Investigation operation is to be conducted before the scheduled eradication fleet arrives.

All Throne agents are hereby summoned to participate.