No more stuttering Update!

There have been countless attempts to satisfy that part of the players who were affected by certain stuttering, especially on monitors with high refresh rates. Finally and after some tests I can proudly announce that it has finally been solved. Finally, in my day at work I came up with an idea, and it works like a charm.

This update consists of:

*Notable improvement in the fluidity of the game. Not only certain stuttering issues on some teams, but it's something that other players will notice as well. Any refresh rate can be used.

*Added an extra difficulty level for those of you looking for a bigger challenge.

*2 new achievements will be added soon, based on difficulty and mileage.

Please, if you detect any bug or problem, do not hesitate to let me know.

That's it. Thank you very much for playing!