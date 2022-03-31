Early Access Release!

Hello,

We're pleased to announce we've launched into early access! The Backrooms: Survival is now available to play on steam.

We'll be updating the game with the feedback recieved from you adding in new entities, themes, levels, etc. Make sure to leave your feedback so we can create a great Backrooms experience!

And of course, as it is early access, do report any possible bugs you may encounter!

We've also just made a new discord right this second, feel free to join and leave any feedback there, too!

https://discord.gg/qbQhTy2JhK

Have fun in the backrooms ;)

Cheers