New Martha Is Dead Update Available

Hello again folks,

Quick heads up that a new update is available for Martha Is Dead, be sure to connect to Steam and get the latest download before playing!

Changes are as follows :

Additional fix to the weapon depot gate, so interacting with it will always produce the boat location during Lapo's quest.

Negative images can now be deleted. This is available using the enlarger.

Fixed the bicycle becoming out of reach during Memories chapter before heading to town.

Once again thank you all for your continued feedback and updates - we're continuing to monitor the forums and pass everything raised over to the team - so if something isn't listed here that you've already raised, don't sweat! We'll already be looking at it!

