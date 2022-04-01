 Skip to content

Martha Is Dead update for 1 April 2022

New Martha Is Dead Update Available

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again folks,

Quick heads up that a new update is available for Martha Is Dead, be sure to connect to Steam and get the latest download before playing!

Changes are as follows :

  • Additional fix to the weapon depot gate, so interacting with it will always produce the boat location during Lapo's quest.
  • Negative images can now be deleted. This is available using the enlarger.
  • Fixed the bicycle becoming out of reach during Memories chapter before heading to town.

Once again thank you all for your continued feedback and updates - we're continuing to monitor the forums and pass everything raised over to the team - so if something isn't listed here that you've already raised, don't sweat! We'll already be looking at it!

Have a great rest of your week, and don't forget to keep sharing your screenshots / artwork / thoughts with us on our socials, and leave an honest review if you've played the game!

