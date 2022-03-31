Patch version 1.0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 8474717 · Last edited 31 March 2022 – 16:32:20 UTC by Wendy

-- fixed the annoying tooltip "wiggle" when mousing over a throbbing new skill button on the level-up screen.

-- battle text overlay messages no longer remain visible onscreen during the appearance of the level-up screen, promotion screen, victory/defeat box, when opening the battle menu, while typing in the console, or when restarting a battle.

-- fixed: all-purpose RangeBonus tags (as used on Binoculars and Lyrio) had ceased to function correctly.

-- fixed: buttons for new skills were not being displayed in the Promotion screen.

-- cleaned up the promotion screen interface a bit in general.

-- fixed: using Escape to close the console in battle would simultaneously register as a cancel press for whatever else was open (and if nothing else was open, would open the battle menu).

-- balance tweaks: made Gavrielle and Zimmer somewhat more likely to gain Strength with each level; increased Madeleine's base Heath slightly and base Energy substantially.

-- fixed: the game was not explicitly setting a custom integer value representing the state of the player's conversation with Fera to 0 at the start of the game. This meant that playing a save file where you had spoken to her and then loading a save file where you had not could result in the game inappropriately treating you has having spoken to Fera.

-- fixed: status effects for custom skills were not being saved within the skill editor.

-- added a "Not connected to Steam" warning when attempting to upload from the campaign editor and a Steam connection isn't successfully established.

-- fixed: alone among all psy users in Multiplayer, the cryokineticist had a Mind Blast counterattack.