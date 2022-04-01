 Skip to content

How to Take Off Your Mask Remastered update for 1 April 2022

How to Take Off Your Mask Remastered now supports Italian!How to Take Off Your Mask Remastered now supports Italian!

Build 8474182 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

How to Take Off Your Mask Remastered now supports Italian, which means it now has 10 languages, makes it as one of the most translated otome game.
Thank you very much to Maria Luisa Piemontese for the translation help.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1815750/_/

Other bug fixes in the newest version:

  • Fixed some "BACK" text which is showed only half on Spanish and Portuguese.
  • Fixed right click sometime also works as left click inside the in game menu.

I hope you to enjoy the game and please let me know if there's any other issue.

