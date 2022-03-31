New train addition and improvements

Hello.

In this update, Seoul Metro trains are finally added.

- Seoul Metro train



The virtual logo of "Seoul Railroad Corporation" is used for Seoul Metro train.

There are elements that lack detail in Seoul Metro train.

If you post your feedback, we will take it into account as much as possible.

- Remodeling of existing trains

The interiors of the existing trains have been newly modeled.

Now, when SIV goes off when passing the dead section, the interior lights go off.

- Improved some train sounds

As many of you have requested, we've reverted the GTO sound to the early version of the game.

The switchboard update will be done right away next week.

Thank you for waiting.