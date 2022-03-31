Update 0.57a

Hello everyone! The game was just updated with version 0.57a

You now have attack toggle in reputations tab that will allow you to fight friendly factions

Something I was planning to add for a long time. Now your companions will from time to time make a comments about events around them - killing a boss, getting a godd item, leveling up etc.

Added new bar for blood magic healing amount. This parameter was hidden before, but now you will be able to see how many heals with blood magic you have left

Added Kainite and Adonite arrows in crafting

Added search bar in loading window in main menu

Fixed few bugs and issues

Roadmap to 1.0

This will be a final roadmap for game development. One of the biggest problems in the game for me is that after getting epic item sets there isn't any real challenging content for the people who still would like to continue to play the game. That's what I am planning to fix with these future updates. I plan to implement few fun progression systems and challenging enemies to deal with, so, you can hopefully play you character for a long time.

I'm not setting any deadlines again, because I want to focus on making it all good, and with all the crazy stuff happening in the world right now, there is a lot of uncertainty of what is goiing to happen in the future. Currently I plan to release in 1.0 at the end of 2022-beginning of 2023, and I would be happy if I managed to do it.

I also plan to give myself a vacation for a couple of months during this summer, because I didn't have a proper one for years, working on this game required a lot of effort from me, and I need to deal with a few small health problems which piled up already during these couple of years.

Mod support implementation will go accordingly to the modding roadmap, and new parts of modding support will be released along or between main content patches.

Future of dungeons mode

Originally I was planning dungeons mode to be a small buffer mode for players who are waiting between updates for the main, open world mode. It's been through a couple of iterations during development, and right now it's much more interesting than before. However, I'm still not happy with it. I've been thinking what I would've wanted to do with this mode, and come up to the conclusion that I would need to remake it again from the ground up, with a lot of development time spent on it. I would rather focus this dev time on open world mode, and not spread out my resources too thin. So, the dungeons mode will receive a couple of small bug fixes, it will stay the same during early access period, and then, closer to release, I'm going to shelve it and arena modes from main mode selection to separate bonus section. You will still be able to access it, and I don't want to delete it. Also I would use some of the work I've done on it to enrich open world experience.

Check out my youtube channel (I might post previews of new updates there, or might not):

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMfMlahJzjpMeLrrfRvL05A

Thank you for your support!

Check out our social media links:

