 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Princess & Conquest update for 31 March 2022

P&C Beta Update: 31.03.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8473769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Diligently working on everything Oni needs to get in Beta as soon as possible, while adding new animations and optimizing whatever looks off at this stage of development ːkoboldkissː

And there's more news!

Apparently, the Plant Reign will be next!

Size: 753.9 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Ghost Prince NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː SUCC Oni Princess NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː New sprite added: Ice Maiden
ːswirliesː Reworked stat changes for Golem / Skeleton / Ghost alternative forms

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy calculations for overworld army placing in wars against Rabbit / Finhead / Mermaid / Harvest
ːswirliesː Fixed battles against Bird not affecting Diplomacy with other Reigns
ːswirliesː Fixed Wish Wisp not affecting Diplomacy with Finhead/Mermaid/Bird in some of its effects
ːswirliesː Fixed staple NPCs (DLC ones, Moss, Crusader, Dokuro, Scarecrow, Amelie...) race being swapped with Progeny ones. Speak to Dear and they'll be reverted if it happened to you.
ːswirliesː Fixed Drider NPCs never be found in the Stone Knife
ːswirliesː Optimized the processes for Mouse taxes calculation
ːswirliesː REMIX mode starting in the Southern Kingdom now prevents the Clocktown presentation scene to be played
ːswirliesː Mermaid now lose and gain Population at a much slower rate
ːswirliesː Fixed Skeleton custom hair possibly bugging out and hiding the portrait's head
ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse Princess expressions misalignment with either "T.C.V." or "Q-T-5N00" costumes
ːswirliesː Fixed grabbing Catalyst Dagger during Ghost Princess final fight newly triggering her Route's quest

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8473769
Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.