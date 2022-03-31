P&C Beta Update: 31.03.2022

Diligently working on everything Oni needs to get in Beta as soon as possible, while adding new animations and optimizing whatever looks off at this stage of development ːkoboldkissː
And there's more news!
Apparently, the Plant Reign will be next!
Size: 753.9 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Ghost Prince NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː SUCC Oni Princess NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː New sprite added: Ice Maiden
ːswirliesː Reworked stat changes for Golem / Skeleton / Ghost alternative forms
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy calculations for overworld army placing in wars against Rabbit / Finhead / Mermaid / Harvest
ːswirliesː Fixed battles against Bird not affecting Diplomacy with other Reigns
ːswirliesː Fixed Wish Wisp not affecting Diplomacy with Finhead/Mermaid/Bird in some of its effects
ːswirliesː Fixed staple NPCs (DLC ones, Moss, Crusader, Dokuro, Scarecrow, Amelie...) race being swapped with Progeny ones. Speak to Dear and they'll be reverted if it happened to you.
ːswirliesː Fixed Drider NPCs never be found in the Stone Knife
ːswirliesː Optimized the processes for Mouse taxes calculation
ːswirliesː REMIX mode starting in the Southern Kingdom now prevents the Clocktown presentation scene to be played
ːswirliesː Mermaid now lose and gain Population at a much slower rate
ːswirliesː Fixed Skeleton custom hair possibly bugging out and hiding the portrait's head
ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse Princess expressions misalignment with either "T.C.V." or "Q-T-5N00" costumes
ːswirliesː Fixed grabbing Catalyst Dagger during Ghost Princess final fight newly triggering her Route's quest
Changed depots in beta branch