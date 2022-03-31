P&C Beta Update: 31.03.2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Diligently working on everything Oni needs to get in Beta as soon as possible, while adding new animations and optimizing whatever looks off at this stage of development ːkoboldkissː

And there's more news!

Apparently, the Plant Reign will be next!

Size: 753.9 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Ghost Prince NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː SUCC Oni Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː New sprite added: Ice Maiden

ːswirliesː Reworked stat changes for Golem / Skeleton / Ghost alternative forms

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy calculations for overworld army placing in wars against Rabbit / Finhead / Mermaid / Harvest

ːswirliesː Fixed battles against Bird not affecting Diplomacy with other Reigns

ːswirliesː Fixed Wish Wisp not affecting Diplomacy with Finhead/Mermaid/Bird in some of its effects

ːswirliesː Fixed staple NPCs (DLC ones, Moss, Crusader, Dokuro, Scarecrow, Amelie...) race being swapped with Progeny ones. Speak to Dear and they'll be reverted if it happened to you.

ːswirliesː Fixed Drider NPCs never be found in the Stone Knife

ːswirliesː Optimized the processes for Mouse taxes calculation

ːswirliesː REMIX mode starting in the Southern Kingdom now prevents the Clocktown presentation scene to be played

ːswirliesː Mermaid now lose and gain Population at a much slower rate

ːswirliesː Fixed Skeleton custom hair possibly bugging out and hiding the portrait's head

ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse Princess expressions misalignment with either "T.C.V." or "Q-T-5N00" costumes

ːswirliesː Fixed grabbing Catalyst Dagger during Ghost Princess final fight newly triggering her Route's quest