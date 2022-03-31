BETA PATCH - 1.0.1b

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Feedback is essential for us to successfully add new features and improve Dorfromantik together with you. Of course, it helps us a lot if you are specifically trying to test features that we have listed up in the Beta Patch Notes for the current update.

🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.

🌻 Community Feedback: We highlight items that we have implemented based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

Changelog 1.0.1b

UX Improvements

🌻 Added "Fast Load" button to loading screen

Added "Load At Once" option to settings menu (this makes fast loading even faster, but freezes the game and causes it to become unresponsive until loading is completed)

Challenges can be pinned / unpinned by clicking their ingame icon

Bugfixes

🌻 Fixed creative mode loading getting stuck in games transferred from classic mode

🌻 Fixed challenges getting registered multiple times and not getting unregistered when switching between savegames. This could result in challenge fulfilled effects being triggered multiple times, but also in other faulty behaviour, like tiles not being placed but counting for score

🌻 Fixed preplaced tile quests not triggering immediately when directly fulfilled or failed while the preplaced tile is connected

🌻 Fixed issue caused when undoing a turn where a new challenge was unlocked

🌻 Fixed #9999999999 being displayed as leaderboard rank when starting the game

Fixed "Clear Progress" button

Fixed autosave screenshot in Save Games screen not being set up correctly

🌻 Perfect placement ratio is no longer displayed in stats while loading the game, which had caused it to use wrong values for calculation and display percentages over 100%

🌻 Fully completed challenges are no longer displayed ingame (only during the session in which they were completed)

Other

Improved loading time & memory usage for maps with large tile stacks

Added key rebinding for Creative Mode > Generate Matching Tile tool

🌻 Undo now also resets the tile rotation, so it no longer breaks the Heavy Weight challenge

Added experimental "Highlight Groups" toggle to Settings > Other to evaluate group highlighting performance issues

💛 Once again, we would love to thank you for helping us testing these changes and providing lots of feedback!

💛💙 Stay Safe!