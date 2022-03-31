Steam Deck & Controller Support + Video Games Category Review!

Hello everyone!

With this update we’re shipping improvements so that Trivia Tricks plays better on Steam Deck, with benefits to all controller users! On Steam Deck, you’ll now find relevant controller prompts, native support for the on-screen keyboard and several visibility improvements to the UI. We hope you enjoy playing Trivia Tricks on the go!

For the rest of you, we’re happy to announce Trivia Tricks now displays the relevant icons for controllers such as PlayStation DualSense, Nintendo Switch Pro and Steam Deck instead of always defaulting to Xbox. This even removes keyboard prompts if all players are using controllers, and intelligently accommodates player groups who mix-and-match controller types! Finally, every menu is now controller compatible, including the online chat box and Twitch Menus!

Our final headlining addition this update is the continuation of our efforts to remove overly niche, complicated and poorly worded questions from our database, with both the 'Geography' and 'Video Games' categories now being fully reviewed! For Geography, particular care was taken to ensure the questions are appropriate for a global audience, not just the US. We also collected stats on the particular Video Games we asked about and found that we needed to create additional questions on PlayStation exclusives and history. We hope you'll notice the difference!

April is that time of year where things get a little... unbelievable. Well you better believe that if you launch Trivia Tricks before April 7th you'll receive a Jester hat, as well last year’s Lootbox hat. Are there any other April Fools surprises in store? Who nose?

Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think, or join our ever-growing Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!

Got all that? Great! The full patch notes are as follows!

Every menu in Trivia Tricks is now fully accessible with a controller! In addition the controller prompts have been totally overhauled!

Players will now receive relevant prompts depending on the controller type being used, instead of always showing Xbox prompts.

You can now ready up and drop out on the Character Select screen by using a mouse.

The in-game chat can now be opened by controller when using Big Picture or Steam Deck by pressing the left stick, which will bring up the on-screen keyboard.

The character name textbox can now be opened by controller when using Big Picture or Steam Deck by pressing the left stick, which will bring up the on-screen keyboard. Previously characters could only be given random names on controllers.

You can now open the Twitch menu by pressing the right stick on controller - previously this required a mouse click - and all Twitch Menus are now controller compatible!

There are now prompts for Steam Deck, PlayStation, and Switch Pro!

Switch Pro Controller users will now see prompts that accurately match the display of the Switch Pro's face buttons (such as A and B being reversed),

When multiple controller types are in-use, prompts will now fade between the connected controllers

Prompts on the Main Menu will change to represent the last used controller. In lobbies, they will display prompts relevant to Player 1's controller type.

When just using a keyboard and mouse common-sense prompts will be hidden to make menus less cluttered.

If the player loads the Controls menu, the controls shown will represent the current controller option.

The 'Select A' prompt is no longer present on menus where you cannot 'Select' anything.

If Trivia Tricks can’t figure out what controller is being used, or Trivia Tricks is started without Steam, prompts will default to Xbox.

The 'Video Games' and 'Geography' categories have been quality reviewed!

The 'Geography’ category has had questions that may be too difficult or may be too US-centric removed.

Questions about overly niche video games, or questions about very specific aspects of a video game have been removed to improve the overall quality of the category.

After tallying up our Video Game questions, we’ve added more questions about PlayStation games and history to improve the category’s variety.

Some now-outdated questions have been updated due to developments in the modern day.

Fixed some typos and cleaned up the wording on a variety of questions. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report these to us directly!

Added even more questions across all categories, many suggested by the Discord community! Thank you to everyone who has suggested questions so far!

The Jester Hat and Lootbox Hat will be given away to players who launch Trivia Tricks before April 7th. Hop on!

Trivia Tricks’ internal start time for the Saturday Night Trivia EU timeslot has been updated to accommodate daylight savings. You can double-check the times on this forum post.

Bosses now have reactions depending on if they answered a question correctly or incorrectly.

The Room Code search box in the Server Menu is no longer hidden while the player searches for games.

The Secret Code text box in the Settings Menu now has an 'Enter' key prompt next to it.

Trivia Tricks will no longer show the Installation Wizard on first load.

The Title Screen copyright date has been updated.

Progress has been focused on improving the design of the menu used when searching for Workshop items, as well as the menu for loading Workshop items uploaded by the player.

These menus are now considered complete as of this update, however they will not be made available to players until Workshop support launches.

The next focus of Workshop development is support for Trivia Tricks’ question-picking algorithm to include Workshop Questions.