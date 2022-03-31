Weekly Update 313: The rise of Guilds – New guild system!

Greetings, warriors!

This week we are bringing to you some massive changes to the Guild system as well as some important combat fixes and… a new skin!

But before we begin, we have a short roadmap for you!

Roadmap: Farm animals

While the majority of our team is still hard at work to implement further additions to clusters, map changes, and other fun stuff to come before the release, we found some time to give more attention to our recently added new and lovely farm animals!

Take care of your animals…

In the weeks to come, every player will have a chance to buy farm animals, look after them and get all the benefits of owning a farm animal for themselves!

The system will introduce a new building located on farms – a barn. Players will be able to buy and safely store their animals in a barn, similar to how horses work. However, there is a catch! To gather resources from an animal, or take better care of it, a player will need to…

…and go for a walk

Yes, that’s not a joke. You’ll be able to place your animals in the open world, like siege equipment, and they’ll wander around in a small area, giving you time to gather and tend to your lovely creatures!

The personal farm animals will give much more resources than the current ones that can be met near every nation’s capital city, and by giving them proper care, players will be able to even further improve their gain!

Now, without any further wait, let’s jump to the meat and potatoes of this update!

_The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. 𝕾𝖍𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖝, growsheak, and ThePeasant – check your Ambers!_

Changelog v.0.9.9.3.3 Beta

As mentioned in the previous updates, we have been preparing for some big changes in the game to make Gloria Victis a more friendly environment for all types of players and guilds. Today’s update marks the first big part of the changes - guilds rework.

In the next weeks, we will be adding more of the teased features, including guild technologies that will then receive an even bigger expansion, when the map changes, and the introduction of clusters will give every guild a chance to have their place in the world of Gloria Victis.

New guild UI

This week marks the introduction of an overhauled guild window that, in our eyes, is much more informative and brings a lot of QoL improvements that all guild leaders and officers should enjoy!

The new UI has 3 separate tabs:

— General – Shows information about the current number of players in the guild, online, features a list of players (all alts of a player are grouped), shows guild applications, and enables leaders to edit recruitment announcements as well as guild announcements.

— Guild progress – Shows information about SoW deactivation and extended current progression in the guild levelling system, including the rewards the guild will get after reaching the next level. This tab will also feature guild technologies once they will be implemented.

— Diplomacy – Shows information about owned guild provinces and the alliance that the guild belongs to.

Guild progression system

Together with the reworked Guild Window, we have implemented a new guild progression system. From now on, the guild levelling system will be capped at level 100. All current guilds will have their level scaled to the new system, meaning that all guilds of level 7 will become level 100, while guilds with levels lower than 7 will get their new level based on the amount of experience they’ve managed to gather before the todays’ update.

You can earn guild progression points by donating Nation Points or participating in SoW deactivation quests and daily missions.

The new system will feature rewards for achieving certain levels — including guild capacity increase, improved quality of walls for GCs, and more. Below you can find a summary of rewards for guild levels. You can find this information and much more on the official Gloria Victis Wiki which has been already updated for today’s patch!

Summary of rewards for guild levels:

Guild level 80 – Unlock Veteran Rank or higher members can control doors at Nation-owned locations

Guild Levels 10, 20, 40, 60, 80, 100 – Unlock Fortification Upgrades for walls, gatehouses, and towers

Every 4th guild level – Unlock 1 Additional Membership Slot

Guild levels 25, 50, 75, and 100 – Unlock Additional Economic Points

One guild, one account

One of the most significant changes brought by todays’ update is a new system that ties accounts to a guild. With this system in place, a player can only have characters in one guild at a time.

Now, after we introduced the new guild system, every player with characters in more than one guild will be prompted with a special window where one needs to decide which guild he wants to stay in. Confirming the choice will result in all other characters being automatically kicked from other guilds. Until choosing the main guild, a player will have all the guild features blocked (teleportation to the guild caste, Nation Points donations, etc.).

The introduction of this new system doesn’t mean that you have to have all characters in a guild though! You can still have guildless characters, though ;)

Changes in guild limits

The new guild limit is set to 25 accounts for a guild of level 1 and increases up to 50 slots for a guild of max level (100). As the new system counts all alt characters as 1, it means that every player in a guild can have as many alts as one desires without taking up any additional slots. This change means that now a guild can consist of up to 50 real people!

In order not to cause any trouble and rush decisions on the side of the guild leaders, we have come up with a solution to oversized guilds - the guilds that will be exceeding the limit of players after this update will keep their oversized player count, but will be unable to invite any additional members until dropping the number of Players.

New guild rankings

The current all-time guild leaderboard received a complete overhaul. From now on, it will show the top10 scores of the past seasons instead of one all-time record. The new system is separate for all the servers and enables players to place decoration statues presenting the rankings that open at the specified seasonal ranking!

New skin – The Pride of Karleon

Our designers and graphic artists were able to add another much-awaited skin set for the Karleonian heavy armor: The Pride of Karleon skin set. You can find the new heavy armor skin in our in-game Supporter Shop (hotkey: [K]).

This armor was inspired by the already available in-game skin for the helmet, as well as some actual designs from the European Middle Ages period. We hope you will like the new skin!

Quality of Life improvements

— From now on the GC teleportation cooldown will be given only to players that join a guild. Changes in alliances will not cause teleportation cooldowns.

— From now on the GC cooldown for players who recently joined a guild will also prevent them from respawning inside GC.

— From now on shields will lose durability from being hit by projectiles.

— Some small adjustments were made to the combat controller that should prevent random, “uncontrolled” attacks from happening.

— From now on, a player can mount his horse using the summon button (default [t]) if the horse is close enough.

— Broken siege equipment should not “catch” players’ mouse input, thus making it easier to interact with players and mobs “inside” the broken siege equipment collider.

— Added particles and effects for interaction between player and water.

— Added relog button to ESC menu.

— From now on, the relog window will automatically log in the character after the time runs out.

— Added a new achievement for Nation Points donated.

Fixes

— AI enemies should stop being stuck in place in an endless cycle of walking toward players.

— Fixed client-side animation of loading siege engines while moving. It was misleading as it is impossible to truly load it while in motion.

— Fixed an AI bug where enemies would turn their back on the player while fighting, especially on sloped terrain. It should not happen anymore.

— Fixed all known cases of random green attack resulting in a stagger.

— Fixed rewards in the tutorial crafting quest. Players now receive a grey pickaxe instead of the green one they couldn’t use yet.

— Fixed a bug that caused weekly CP to be doubled.

— Fixed incorrect positions of nameplates in certain cases.

— Fixed a case resulting in white glowing player nameplates bug.

— Fixed errors connected with VoD queue, resulting in players being sent out to VoD without party and instantly teleported back to the Capital.

— Fixed a bug allowing to jump on the top of the market in Baalhammon. No power will now be enough to chop through the colliders ;)