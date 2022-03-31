Our 5th Anniversary Event is here

It’s time to party!

Happy Birthday to us… Happy Birthday to usss! It’s official! We’ve hit the grand old age of Five, and it’s time for us to celebrate - with you! We’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has played and supported Deceit over the years - and we’re looking forward to five more years of deception, mistrust, and ruining friendships to come.

So, now onto the main event!

Anniversary Event Pass

This Anniversary, we’re introducing our first Premium Event Pass. This Premium Pass will include some exclusive goodies that cannot be used in game, including permanent Item Upgrades for the event’s duration.

Included in the Anniversary Pass are:

5 Event Tokens

Access to Premium Event Pass Content - the only way to access exclusive cosmetics

Upgrades your free daily Token from Standard to Event

Unlimited event item upgrades for the duration of the event (More details below!)

Anubis Terror Cosmetic for Werewolf Terror

Buy it in the in-game store now.

Anniversary Loot and Premium Pass Rewards

This Anniversary Event, fill your bag with birthday goodies as you play. Earn tickets from games to progress your Event Pass and win loot. Some of the items will be exclusive to the Anniversary Premium Pass, but there’s still plenty to win. If you have already acquired an item that's unlocked in the pass then you'll receive an Event Token instead.

Loot can also be won in Loot Booth with Event Tokens.

Common

Terror Eyes Emblem

Mini Game Master Emblem

5th Anniversary Emblem

Tally Spray (Premium Pass exclusive)

Rose Spray

Feign Blood Bag Spray

Uncommon

Balloon Spray (animated)

Fireworks Spray (animated)

8-bit Cake (animated)

Glowstick Knife

Funky Wristband

Rare

Doughnut Pistol

Doughnut Wristband

6 Party Hats (Hair/Hat)

Alex

Chang

Lisa

Rachel

Hans

Nina (Premium Pass exclusive)

6 Party Glasses (Accessory)

Alex

Chang

Lisa

Rachel

Hans (Premium Pass exclusive)

Nina

Candle Blow Victory pose

Dropped Cake Defeated pose (Premium Pass exclusive)

Legendary

Minotaur skin for Yeti Terror

Anubis skin for Werewolf Terror (Premium Pass exclusive)

Ancient Anubis skin for Werewolf Terror (Premium Pass exclusive)

Tactical Pistol

Butterfly Knife (Premium Pass exclusive)

Chang Head

Chang Clothes

Rachel Head

Rachel Clothes (Premium Pass exclusive)

Party Dance Victory pose (animated) (Premium Pass exclusive)

It’s My Party Defeated pose (animated)

Event-only Item Upgrades

These three Item Upgrades are unlocked with the Anniversary Premium Pass, and then they are unlimited for the duration of the event.

Cake Shotgun: food fight! Shoot someone with cupcakes and leave a splodge on your opponent's screen.

Party Pooper Lethal Injection: eliminate someone from across the room with this blowpipe lethal injection. You’ve only got one shot - so make it count.

Confetti Antidote: save someone with style! When you antidote someone, confetti will fly out of them with a flash of light, and down all nearby terrors.

Challenges

30 Challenges will be available during the Event for you to get to grips with and earn you those tasty cosmetics. The first 10 challenges will be available from today, with the next 10 available next week, and the last 10 available in two weeks time.

Starter Pack

They say you should dress for the job you want. But what about the game you already have? Enter our Starter Pack, which includes a rare outfit for all our playable human characters.

The Starter Pack is now live and in it you get:

Rare outfit for each human character (or a token if you already own it)

5 Booth Tokens to win additional cosmetics

GM Spray

GM Emblem

Lying has never looked so good. Get it in the Steam store now.

Tips System

When our new Community Manager started playing, she thought that using the Camera would give you a photo of the human beneath the Terror… and misunderstandings like that can impact how people play and enjoy the game. We see players forget to finish objectives, collect items they’ve unlocked or what to do with fuses in day and night, so we’ve introduced the new Tips system.

The Tips system will be shown to new players in game, or you can toggle them on or off in the Settings in the Main Menu.

Ranked

We know you’re keen to hear more about Ranked changes, but instead of rushing some changes we have decided to take more time to listen to the community and talk through any changes we might want to make.

So over the next few weeks, we’ll be discussing a number of things in #ranked-chat on our Discord. If you’re interested in the changes to the Ranked game mode, please join the conversation.

Today’s update means the Ranked season has been reset.

Keep an eye out for something special dropping on our socials later today, and we hope you enjoy the Anniversary Event, and we will see you in game!

The Deceit Team

Patch Notes v2022.2.0