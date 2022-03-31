Easter event, new encounters, Steam Deck and more - MAJOR UPDATE!

Dear Rustlers,

Easter is coming, so we have some easter eggs for you. Like literally. However, that's just a tiny bit of what we have prepared for you.

Easter event

In April (starting April 1, 2022), you will be able to enjoy the Easter event focused on - you have no idea, right? - collecting Easter eggs in Rustler's world. An egg-cellent idea, isn't it?

New encounters and more!

Many of you wanted a more lively world. There you have it! We've prepared some new encounters for you to enjoy in the game, including:

Random NPC will try to steal other NPC's horses (doesn't apply to Guy, though, 'cause they know he's badass).

It's raining cows! Yes, you can encounter a cow falling straight on some NPCs' heads now!

Keep an eye on your cows! And on those not yours too. Because... UFO is coming to make their world amooooosing.

You can now meet your no. 1 fan! Or well, more like a psycho fan.

Spanish Inquisition will be even more unexpected than ever. Play Rustler a couple of times and discover all of the locations where inquisitors can catch up with you!

You can encounter certain groups of NPCs fighting each other.

Some parked horses know what boredom is... and may kick random NPCs who are walking behind them!

Vinci + Madness = DLCs awaiting your attention

Remember that both Rustler DLCs: Murder Madness and Vinci await you! Experience new adventures with Guy and get access to new weapons, horses, rides, and functionalities.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1628870/Rustler__Murder_Madness/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1628880/Rustler__Vinci/

List of fixes:

You shouldn't have any problems with horse despawning after finishing certain quests.

Problems with MMA progress and due to that with the whole game progress % count have been fixed. One fight was missing.

Buddy's HP is increased so he wouldn't die that easily. At last, what friends are for in this cruel world, right?

You shouldn't have any problems with throwing a holy grenade now.

The game shouldn't crash during longer chases.

There should be 5 Murder Fests available in the base game.

If a horse stands between you and Vin during dialogue before the first Vin's quest, there should not be any problems with Guy's pathfinding anymore.

You can't use an auto crossbow in MMA anymore.

You can't enter any of the houses in the first village.

Death costume won't be available to use at any point of the game without finishing

Pokehorse side-quest gives the correct horse as a reward now.

Killing the courier after getting the objective to go to the cemetery won't be considered a failure anymore.

Tables placed in Vinci's workshop should have proper colliders now.

Any z-fighting issues were fixed.

There shouldn't be any sharp texture seams visible.

Any misspelling issues should be fixed.

Steam Deck

If you're a lucky owner of the Steam Deck, you can now play Rustler without any problems, major bugs, and crashes. Have fun with Valve's newest invention, and let us know about your experience!

May the horse be with you, Rustlers!

Team Rustler