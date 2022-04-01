Description of update 0.56.7

Hello, fighters! Update 0.56.7 is available for download and contains a number of changes and improvements.

Changes in the “Canyon” location

In this version, we have made changes to the design of the Canyon location. The main building at the northern outpost has been rotated 180 degrees. This should make it more difficult for players who shoot from the mountain, as well as for those who use RPGs. It should be noted that this will not exclude the RPGs usage in principle, but in combination with correct usage of the shields, it will be more difficult to “knock out” players who are engaged in hacking the command core from the outpost. Also, in order to reduce open spaces in sector E1-7, rocks have been added.





Oh yes. As for the RPG, in this version, the projectiles can drop from the inventory when the characters die with a 50% chance, which will make it more difficult to use this weapon. After all, the projectiles now still have to try to convey.

The southern outpost got design changes. The spawn point D6-7, knowns as "rags" in the community, has been reworked.





It has been moved in a different direction and is no longer associated with spawn points in Sectors E6-6 and E7-9. Thus, an additional front line and a direction for attack or defense were added, including through “that same cave”.

Also, in the northern direction from the southern outpost, various shelters were added, which were clearly not enough before.

“April Fools’ Day” mini-event

The chance to find rare amulets appeared until April 3, 12:00 UTC time in the game. You just need to find them, and what to do with them further, you will figure it out yourself :-)

Also, when a character dies in some situations, “something can go wrong” ;-)

At the end of the event, the amulets will remain with the players, but they will no longer work.

Other changes