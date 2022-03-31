[1.003] Collection Update now live!

Full Patch Notes 1.003

Features

Recipes can be collected and added to a special page in the menu book by grabbing them.

Animals can be unlocked and featured in the menu book by taking a photo of them.

Reworked fishingspots to make it more clear what fish appears in what location.

Bug Fixes

Fixed occurrences when GodIsland wouldn't be visible after skipping the tutorial.

Fixed issues with the merchant animations and sounds not transitioning correctly between day & night when loading a save file.

Mushrooms from Crystal Island can now be used to create new seedbags.

Fixed a bug where the loaded MoleSeal color did not match the saved color.

Playtime no longer resets to zero after 24 hours.

Each save slot is now backed up to a separate folder ("Deleted Saves").

Improved saving and loading code to make it more reliable.

Throwing a barn sign into the ocean will now free up the connected barn spot again.

Trellises can now be placed on planter boxes again.

Here's our updated roadmap for this patch:

Thank you for all the support and help in spreading the word about Garden of the Sea! We love seeing what you create in the game and all your feedback is helping out a ton in updating and shaping the future of the game :)

You can always join our Discord if you need help or want to talk to us!

See you soon!

Love from Team Garden of the Sea